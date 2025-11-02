Dubai’s villa boom fuels surge in outdoor living — and furniture demand

As villa ownership continues to rise across Dubai, so too does the appetite for luxury outdoor living. With more residents investing in spacious homes featuring gardens, terraces, and courtyards, the demand for high-end outdoor furniture is surging.

According to Dubai Land Department data, villa transactions in the emirate jumped by over 30% year-on-year in 2024, with prime areas like Al Barsha, Jumeirah, and Arabian Ranches seeing record sales. This shift is reshaping consumer preferences, with outdoor spaces increasingly viewed as extensions of the home — places for entertaining, relaxing, and showcasing personal style.

Responding to this trend, luxury outdoor furniture brand Rattan House has launched a new nature-inspired collection and expanded its flagship showroom in Dubai. The brand, which began as a small workshop in 1982, is now a regional leader in outdoor design, supplying villas, hotels, and restaurants across the Middle East. Its latest collection features handcrafted pieces made from sustainable teak and natural fibres, including dining sets, sunbeds, fire pits, swings, and outdoor rugs — all designed to bring indoor elegance to outdoor settings.

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Quoz, the new showroom offers an immersive experience for design enthusiasts, with curated displays that evoke serene landscapes and showcase how thoughtful design can transform outdoor areas into timeless sanctuaries. The expansion reflects Rattan House’s growing appeal among both B2B and B2C clients, from architects and designers to homeowners seeking durability and style.

With Dubai’s real estate market continuing to favour spacious living and outdoor-centric lifestyles, brands like Rattan House are well-positioned to shape the future of alfresco luxury..