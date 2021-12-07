Dubai’s top realtors to enter Pakistan, form Emirates Developers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 6:06 PM

Dubai-based Samana Developers, has signed a key partnership with H&S Real Estate in Dubai, which will see the launch of ‘Emirates Developers’, a new real estate development company incorporated in Pakistan.

Emirates Developers will build mixed-used resort-themed communities in the tourist hotspots of Pakistan. The agreement signing ceremony was witnessed by Hassan Afzal Khan, consul general of Pakistan to Dubai, along with officials from Samana Developers and H&S Real Estate.

Hassan Afzal Khan said: “It is a proud moment for all of us and for the Pakistani community in Dubai that we are witnessing a double success story of Samana Developers and H&S Real Estate going to be replicated in Pakistan. I believe that the two well reputed real estate companies with their vision are going to create a new milestone in the real estate sector of Pakistan and attract much-needed investment to our homeland. I, on behalf of my colleagues in Pakistan mission in the UAE, share our best wishes to the success of Samana Developers, H&S Real Estate and the new venture Emirates Developers.”

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said that the company is coming to Pakistan with high ambitions and a bullish mindset. “Despite the drop in currency, Pakistan’s real estate market is quite attractive with year-on-year growth projection as we see Pakistan’s population, which needs housing, continues to grow. I believe today’s developers need to think outside the box to fill the gap between innovation, lifestyle and construction. That’s what we practiced in Dubai with Samana Developers. It gives a solid reason to buyers and end-users to invest in our projects. Our end-user business model has helped to be resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He added: “We had a choice of choosing a plot for single building but that would not be a lifestyle. That is the reason we picked up a cluster of large plots to create a community with facilities and amenities required for a good lifestyle. Anything one needs in a five-star hotel, will be available in the premium Emirates Developers projects at prime locations in Pakistan.”

Emad Haq, vice chairman, H&S Real Estate, said: “We believe it is a perfect synergy of two property experts with international experience – Emirates Developers and H&S Real Estate – who will present a living experience in Pakistan which will be unmatched. With group’s 50 plus years of combined experience in residential and commercial luxury real estate development, Emirates Resort project will be a jewel in the heart of beautifully landscaped Islamabad in close proximity to Murree, the lush green resort town in Pakistan.”

Emirates Developers will build a series of projects in Pakistan. Projects will develop a lifestyle with high-end luxury resort-themed apartments and fully-serviced. Residential projects will include one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, penthouses and suites of different size. Amenities will include round-the-clock concierge service, ambulance service, limo, chef-on-demand, nanny-on-demand, driver-on-demand, fine-dining, rooftop restaurants, basketball, volleyball, squash courts, gyms, jogging tracks, skate park, yoga studios, swimming pools, parks, rock climbing, kids play areas, access control system and round-the-clock security.

Emirates Developers will launch first mega project at a tourist hotspot of Pakistan in January 2022. Details of the projects will be revealed at a press conference to be held in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

