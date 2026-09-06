Dubai’s Salik renews 5-year TransCore deal to expand AI tolling, parking payments

Salik Company, Dubai's road toll gates operator, has renewed its five-year contract with US-based tolling company TransCore, extending an 18-year partnership that will see the firms explore artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and expand Salik’s payment platform into parking services and other mobility offerings.

The agreement covers the continued development of systems and technologies supporting tolling operations, drawing on technical expertise to improve the system's efficiency, reliability and future readiness.

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The partnership will also explore the deployment of artificial intelligence and advanced digital solutions to strengthen operational performance and support Dubai's smart mobility ecosystem.

The collaboration is also expected to bolster Salik’s broader portfolio by expanding its role as an integrated payment platform, including applications in parking payments and other existing and future mobility services, aimed at delivering a more seamless customer experience.

“Over the next five years, we look forward to leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and digital solutions to further enhance the future readiness and performance of our operations, while strengthening Salik’s portfolio and expanding its application across a broader range of mobility services,” said Ibrahim Al Haddad, CEO of Salik.

“In the coming years, we look forward to supporting Salik’s ambitions and vision to continue developing Dubai’s tolling system. We remain committed to leveraging our expertise and technological capabilities to deliver solutions and services in line with the highest standards of efficiency, quality and reliability, contributing to Dubai’s ambitious vision of developing an advanced, smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem,” said Whitt Hall, CEO of TransCore.

Salik said there has been no material change in the expected financial impact compared with the previous contract, with annual operating expenses expected to remain at similar levels, ranging between 5 per cent and 5.5 per cent of total annual revenues.

This is despite the renewed agreement introducing enhancements to the contractual, operational and regulatory frameworks, including strengthened requirements around sustainability, governance, cybersecurity, maintenance and business continuity, as well as provisions for system upgrades to support the company's future expansion plans.

The Salik-TransCore collaboration on Dubai's tolling system dates back to 2006, when TransCore contributed to the design and development of the emirate’s original tolling infrastructure. The scope of the partnership has since expanded in line with the system's operational and technological development.