Dubai’s real estate market establishes a high-water mark

Dubai’s real estate market has established a historic high-water mark, signaling a transition from rapid post-pandemic acceleration into a phase of stable maturity.

According to the latest official data released by the Dubai Land Department, for the first quarter of 2026, the emirate recorded a staggering Dh252 billion ($68.6 billion) in total property transactions. This figure represents a 31 per cent year-on-year surge in value, driven by massive international capital inflows and robust primary market demand. The department successfully processed 60,303 real estate transactions during this three-month window alone, marking a 6 per cent increase in volume compared to the same period last year. Total property investments simultaneously climbed to Dh173 billion, showcasing a 22 per cent growth that underscores deep global confidence in the city’s economic fundamentals. A significant driver of this expansion was the influx of 29,312 new investors, representing a 14 per cent increase in the buyer base. This wave of capital was heavily attracted to the luxury segment, which drew Dh87.71 billion in investments, and an increasingly dominant off-plan sector that continues to offer highly flexible purchasing structures for international buyers.

In keeping with this trend, the Nemetschek Group, one of the world’s leading software providers for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) industry, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Heavy Construction Systems Specialists (HCSS) from Thoma Bravo. The strategic move is set to accelerate digital transformation across the GCC’s rapidly expanding construction and infrastructure sectors.

For the GCC, where governments are investing heavily in large-scale infrastructure projects and smart city developments under national visions such as We the UAE 2031, Saudi Vision 2030, and Qatar National Vision 2030, the integration of HCSS enhances Nemetschek’s ability to support contractors and developers with advanced digital tools.

“With HCSS now part of our Group, we have created a truly unique and leading construction AI and technology powerhouse,” said Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. “HCSS brings outstanding technology, an extremely loyal and growing customer base, and deep infrastructure expertise that perfectly complements our existing strengths. Together, we are uniquely positioned to serve customers across the full construction lifecycle, accelerate innovation, and capture the significant AI opportunities ahead.”

“The Middle East’s construction sector is entering a new phase of growth driven by large-scale infrastructure programmes, digital transformation mandates, and increasing demand for efficiency and sustainability. The integration of HCSS into the Nemetschek ecosystem brings proven capabilities in heavy civil construction that are highly relevant to the GCC. This will enable contractors and project owners across the region to harness data-driven insights, improve cost control, and strengthen collaboration between office and field teams, ultimately supporting the successful delivery of some of the region’s most ambitious projects,” said Eng. Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia.

Meanwhile, Grovy Developers, an award-winning real estate developer in Dubai, has joined hands with USquare Luxe Properties to unveil the first look at its show apartment for Ramada Residences by Wyndham at Dubai Islands.

Ramada Residences by Wyndham at Dubai Islands is positioned within a growing segment of more accessible branded residences in Dubai, bringing internationally recognised hospitality standards into a broader residential offering.

Abhishek Jalan, CEO of Grovy Developers, said: “The unveiling of our show apartment brings the vision of Ramada Residences by Wyndham to life and gives prospective buyers the opportunity to experience first-hand the quality, design, and hospitality-inspired lifestyle that will define the development.”

The project is developed in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and USquare Luxe Properties, combining Grovy’s local development expertise with Wyndham’s global hospitality branding and operational standards. Residents will benefit from hotel-grade services and more than 20 leisure amenities,

The latest Dubai Land Department figures demonstrate that the emirate’s property market is evolving rather than slowing down. As transaction values climb past Dh252 billion, the sector is moving away from speculative buying toward a highly structured, sustainable economic model. Supported by the long-term targets of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, strong population growth, and unparalleled investor confidence, the city remains insulated from broader global economic volatility. Moving forward, capital appreciation will likely focus on high-quality, master-planned communities, solidifying Dubai’s strategic position as a premier global hub for real estate.