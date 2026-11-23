Dubai’s market for personalised learning and assessment services is poised for further growth as parents increasingly seek to understand the root causes of their children’s academic challenges rather than relying solely on tutoring, according to industry participants.

“Dubai’s education sector continues to evolve, with growing opportunities for services that provide individualised learning support and address children’s needs beyond conventional classroom teaching,” said Aalia Thobani, founder of Dubai-based cognitive training centre The Brain Accelerator.

The shift is creating demand for assessment-led education businesses that focus on identifying learning challenges before recommending interventions. Thobani said providers able to combine technology, personalised support and evidence-based approaches are likely to benefit.

Against that backdrop, The Brain Accelerator has introduced Oculera, a virtual reality-based visual assessment platform designed to complement its existing cognitive evaluation services. The centre’s traditional assessments measure memory, attention, processing speed, logic and reasoning, but visual functioning can also affect how students engage with learning materials.

“Understanding why a child struggles academically is just as important as identifying the struggle itself,” Thobani said. “A child experiencing difficulties with reading, mathematics or concentration may be facing challenges involving several underlying skills.”

Oculera uses a VR headset with eye-tracking technology to assess visual acuity, visual fields, contrast sensitivity and eye movements. Children complete a series of visual tasks while results are digitally recorded, helping distinguish between cognitive and visual factors that may affect learning.

Once an assessment is complete, The Brain Accelerator reviews the results with parents and designs a personalised cognitive training programme. Rather than offering subject tutoring, programmes focus on strengthening the underlying skills identified, such as memory, attention and processing speed. Progress is monitored over time and programmes adjusted as the child develops. Where screening suggests a concern outside the centre’s scope, families are referred to the relevant professional.

The company recently used Oculera with an eight-year-old girl, where screening flagged a potential eyesight concern her family had not identified. The findings were not a medical diagnosis, and her parents were advised to arrange a comprehensive eye examination.

“Children may not always recognise or communicate difficulties with their vision, and these concerns can sometimes go unnoticed,” Thobani said. She stressed that screenings are not a substitute for professional medical advice. “If an assessment indicates a potential eyesight concern, we would encourage the family to seek a professional evaluation rather than assuming that additional cognitive training alone would address the difficulty.”

For education providers in Dubai, the growing use of assessment technologies signals an increasingly competitive market where differentiation is likely to depend on identifying learning challenges accurately and tailoring support programmes accordingly. As awareness among parents and educators grows, companies offering personalised assessment and intervention services are positioning themselves to capture a larger share of the emirate’s expanding education support sector.