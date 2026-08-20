Dubai’s Parkin to install 5,000 smart cameras in key street parking locations

Parkin Company, Dubai’s largest parking operator, will add 5,000 smart cameras for on-street parking, a top executive said. The cameras will be smart and powered by solar panels, and will seamlessly integrate within key parking areas, the official added.

In phase one of the project, announced earlier this year, 1,000 cameras were deployed across key on-site parking areas, also with smart, solar-powered cameras.

“There is now auto deduction of auto payments, especially in the malls, multi-storey car park, on- street, which we're continuing to have a first time for on-street parking and will enhance the customer experience,” Parkin’s CEO Mohamed Al Ali told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview.

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The parking operator is also expanding on its digital capabilities, especially with call centre operations. The CEO explained that after AI was introduced to its 24/7 call centre, 93 per cent of the calls received have been resolved by the same agent.

“There are a number of areas we are supporting, including greater integration of digital parking services and solutions, technology, data connectivity, and smart parking infrastructure,” Al Ali said.

The company recently partnered with Abu Dhabi-based Q Mobility in a joint effort to establish an integrated digital platform that links the two companies’ services.

Expanding regionally

The CEO said that the company is in talks with developers abroad for partnership opportunities. More recently, Parkin expanded its footprint in the Egyptian market by partnering with three Egyptian companies to explore parking projects in the North African country, it announced on Wednesday.

It signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Modon Misr for Asset & Facility Management, Mwasalat Misr and Redcon Properties in an effort to improve parking efficient and customer experience.

“The priority today is actually to develop the right use case and to establish the foundation for collaboration as this actually initiative development to the commission opportunities,” Al Ali said.

Seasonal cards growth

Parkin’s net profits, announced last Friday, climbed 12 per cent to Dh166.2 million thanks to seasonal card growth. The company anticipates increased revenue in the second half of the year, especially from seasonal costs, developer parking, and enforcement activities, Parkin’s CFO, Khattab Abu Qaoud, told Khaleej Times.

“What we noticed is that the amount purchased by standard based on a demonstrated consistent customer demand, a long-term preference for convenient long-term parking services, and we continue to monitor that actual volumes of customer behaviour,” he said.