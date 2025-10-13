Dubai’s off-plan property market surges amid record sales and new launches

Dubai’s off-plan property market continues its meteoric rise, with Q3 2025 marking a historic milestone in real estate activity. According to the Dubai Land Department, off-plan transactions accounted for nearly 70% of all property sales in the quarter, totaling 37,995 deals worth Dh79.34 billion.

The overall market recorded 59,228 property sales valued at Dh170.7 billion in Q3, the highest quarterly volume ever, reflecting a 19.9% year-on-year increase in value. Apartments dominated the segment, with 49,370 units sold, while villa communities such as The Valley and Palm Jebel Ali saw strong investor interest.

Developers are increasingly focusing on lifestyle-centric communities, integrating wellness zones, smart home tech, and branded hospitality. Areas like JVC, Meydan, and Dubai South are emerging as hotspots due to infrastructure upgrades and affordability.

The UAE Central Bank’s recent rate cut has further boosted end-user demand, making mortgages more accessible and encouraging long-term investment.

October 2025 has ushered in a wave of new off-plan launches, catering to diverse buyer profiles.

Tarrad Development recently announced the launch of three new residential projects in Dubai.

The first project, Celesto 1, located in Dubailand, has achieved 100% sales following strong demand since its initial launch. Construction and development works are progressing according to the approved schedule, with the project’s escrow account now fully funded and officially approved.

Celesto 2 and Celesto 3 represent an extension of the company’s development vision. Both projects are located on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street, comprising more than 500 fully furnished residential units.

Tarrad Development confirmed that the next phase will witness the announcement of new achievements and additional projects under development, in light of the growing demand for real estate in Dubai and the increasing confidence of investors in the local market.

“The Dubai real estate market today represents one of the most attractive and stable markets regionally and globally, thanks to the stimulating investment environment, advanced infrastructure, and flexible legislation that encourage innovation and sustainable growth,” said Saeed Tarrad, chairman.

Symbolic Developments, the real estate division of the Speedex Group, is set to announce its fourth residential project and second launch this year. From the rapid completion of Symbolic Alpha in just 14 months, to the swift sell-out of Symbolic Aura and the successful launch of Symbolic Zen Residences, Symbolic Developments is developing over 250 homes across Dubai’s most family-friendly neighborhoods, including Liwan and Al Furjan.

Symbolic Developments represents the next chapter of our family’s vision, delivering homes and communities that enrich lives while carrying forward the values that have guided our business for generations,” said Mustafa Moiz, Managing Director of Symbolic Developments.

“Symbolic Developments embodies the Speedex legacy,” added Murtaza Moiz, Vice Chairman of Symbolic Developments. “Each project reflects decades of expertise, operational excellence, and a deep understanding of what residents truly need

With Dubai’s population growth, pro-investment policies, and visionary urban planning, analysts expect the off-plan sector to remain the engine of real estate growth into 2026. Investors are advised to act early, as limited inventory and rising prices continue to define the market’s trajectory.