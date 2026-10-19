Dubai's new shared housing law: Why your rent could actually go up in 2026

Dubai’s approval of shared housing is unlikely to bring rents down, but instead could push the rents higher in those communities, according to property experts.

Shared housing in Dubai is being brought under stricter regulations, with more than 44 areas approved for shared accommodation. Dubai Municipality has set minimum space, safety and facility requirements, while landlords must obtain permits and comply with occupancy rules. The measures aim to curb overcrowding and protect tenants’ rights.

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“Dubai has always had shared housing. It just never had it on paper,” he said. Partitioned flats, co-living and bedspaces that never appeared in Ejari will now sit on the books once operators are permitted and tenancies link to Dubai Land Department records. “It is existing demand finally being counted,” said Rakesh Mavath, co-founder of Takeem.

Rakesh Mavath said rents are already correcting for bigger reasons. Tenants hit an affordability ceiling in late 2025, a supply wave is still arriving and household formation has slowed. Against that, he called the new rules “a second-order effect”.

Mavath expects the rules to pull in two directions.

Inside approved areas, space and facility standards mean fewer beds per unit, which with higher compliance costs usually lifts the price per bed. Outside them, informal sharing must stop or relocate, and some units will return to the long-term rental market. That adds supply and puts mild downward pressure on whole-unit rents. “Neither is a market-wide reset,” he said.

Shared housing is permitted across 28 communities, including Al Ras, Al Dhagaya (Deira), Al Bateen, Naif, Al Rigga, Al Muteena, Al Muraqqabat, Hor Al Anz, Al Rashidiya, Al Nahda 1, Al Qusais, Al Twar 5, Al Nahda 2, Muhaisnah 4, Karama, Oud Metha, Jumeirah 1, Al Barsha 1 and Al Warqa 1, among others.

In other areas, shared housing is permitted only in designated parts of the community. These include Abu Hail, Al Baraha, Al Hamriya, Mankhool, Al Jaffiliya, Al Hudaibiya, Al Satwa, Port Saeed, Hor Al Anz East, Al Mamzar and Al Qusais Industrial Areas 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, does not anticipate “a widespread reduction” in residential rents as a direct result.

The framework governs how shared accommodation is managed and occupied rather than adding supply, he said, and owners must meet space, facility and safety requirements that will affect operating costs. Population growth, supply, location and connectivity will keep shaping the wider market.

A case for higher rents

Rohit Bachani, co-founder and director of Merlin Real Estate, said rents in these communities will rise for the next 12 to 24 months.

“Law No. 4 of 2026 caps how many people can share a unit and requires permits, registered contracts and minimum space per person. When a two-bedroom that housed twelve can legally house far fewer, the same rent is split among fewer people,” he said.

Displaced residents still need homes in the same central areas.

“That is the right decision for safety and dignity, but the market impact will be the opposite of what many expect,” he said.

Syed said the distinction between fully permitted areas, partially designated locations and restrictions along major commercial and tourism corridors lets shared housing be managed according to each community while protecting residential standards. With owners given until September 2027 to comply, he said, the transition points towards better-managed accommodation and greater transparency.

Mavath welcomed the shift towards quality and accountability: minimum space per person, proper facilities and one responsible party. “That is good for tenants, good for neighbours, and good for the landlords who do it properly,” he said.