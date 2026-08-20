Dubai's Nakheel releases 44 new beachfront villas on Palm Jebel Ali

Nakheel has released 44 new beachfront villas on Palm Jebel Ali’s Frond F, as the Dubai waterfront development moves closer to the phased handover of its first homes later this year.

The limited release includes five, six- and seven bedroom villas across 10 architectural designs, all positioned directly on the shoreline with beach access and views of the Arabian Gulf.

Nakheel said it represents one of the final opportunities to buy a new beachfront villa on Palm Jebel Ali’s fronds.

combines Nakheel’s Beach and Coral Collections.

Beach Collection homes include five and six bedroom villas ranging from about 7,500 to 8,500 sq ft, while the Coral Collection comprises six- and seven-bedroom homes spanning approximately 11,500 to 12,500 sq ft.

The villas were designed in collaboration with NAGA Architects, SAOTA, LW Design Group and LOCI Architecture, with a focus on natural light, privacy and indoor-outdoor living.

Khalid Al Malik Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said the Frond F collection comes as Palm Jebel Ali continues to take shape as Dubai’s next major waterfront destination.

First villa handovers to begin in late 2026

The launch comes as construction progresses across Palm Jebel Ali, with the phased handover of the first villas scheduled to start in late 2026 and continue through 2027.

Nakheel has so far awarded more than Dh13 billion in construction and infrastructure contracts for the development.

Work is progressing on 544 villas across Fronds A to F, while 728 villas on Fronds K to P have reached the internal and external finishing stage.

Palm Jebel Ali will span seven islands and 16 fronds, with 120km of coastline and more than 90km of beachfront.

The wider community is also planned to include a 9,000-square-metre retail centre and a Friday mosque designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill with capacity for up to 1,000 worshippers.