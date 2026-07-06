Dubai’s luxury property boom fuels demand for high-performance bespoke glass

Dubai’s latest real estate and infrastructure boom is driving strong demand for premium architectural glazing, with developers increasingly treating glass as a key design and performance element rather than a basic construction material.

According to Shabbir H. Mithaiwala, Founder and CEO of Glass R Us Industries, the emirate’s maturing property market has transformed expectations around glazing, particularly in the luxury residential, hospitality and retail segments.

“Developers and private clients are approaching glass as a design statement in its own right,” Mithaiwala said, noting that glazing specialists are now often involved at the concept stage of projects rather than during final execution.

The shift is evident in growing demand for oversized panels, frameless systems, curved and digitally printed glass, smart glazing and other bespoke solutions. At the same time, developers are placing greater emphasis on independently tested systems that meet international standards for structural integrity, wind resistance, acoustic insulation and thermal performance.

Industry trends are also being shaped by sustainability requirements. With buildings accounting for the majority of electricity consumption in the UAE and cooling representing a significant share of demand, glazing is increasingly viewed as a critical component in improving energy efficiency.

Mithaiwala said high-performance products such as Low-E glass, insulated glazing units, thermal-break aluminium framing, vacuum-insulated glass and advanced solar-control coatings are becoming standard specifications for many projects. Interest is also growing in smart switchable glass and building-integrated photovoltaic glazing, which enables façades to contribute to energy generation.

The transition has been accelerated by Dubai Municipality’s Green Building Regulations and the Al Sa’fat Green Building Rating System, which have raised expectations around environmental performance. “Clients do not want to choose between a beautiful glass façade and an energy-efficient one; our job is to ensure they never have to,” he said.

Demand is also being supported by the UAE’s growing appeal among high-net-worth individuals. Citing the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025, Mithaiwala noted that the UAE is expected to attract a net inflow of about 9,800 millionaires this year, reinforcing demand for luxury properties and customised interiors.

Many of these buyers bring global design expectations from markets in Europe, North America and Asia, fuelling interest in oversized sliding systems, frameless partitions, pivot doors, decorative laminated glass and ultra-slim aluminium systems. Increasingly, homeowners are also seeking enhanced privacy, acoustic comfort, energy efficiency and integration with smart-home technologies.

Looking ahead, Mithaiwala believes Dubai’s reputation, advanced manufacturing capabilities and logistics infrastructure position the UAE as a competitive hub for exporting architectural glass solutions. He said the company’s international ambitions are focused not only on exporting products but also on showcasing UAE expertise in craftsmanship, innovation and bespoke glazing engineering to global markets.