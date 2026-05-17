Dubai’s ‘Green Corridor’ boosts trade, speeds cargo movement amid regional war

Dubai Customs said its “Green Corridor” initiative, launched in March to ensure uninterrupted trade flows via alternative routes due to regional conflict, has proved highly successful.

In a statement on Sunday, it said customs declarations processed through the corridor surged from 12,000 in March to nearly 100,000 in April, with the value of transported goods rising from Dh1 billion to over Dh8 billion.

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On March 15, Dubai Customs announced the temporary facilitation of cargo movement from Dubai to the rest of the world via Oman’s ports and airports under the “Green Corridor” initiative.

The initiative has helped ensure uninterrupted trade flows, bolstered supply chain resilience, supported business continuity, and strengthened market stability while safeguarding local food security.

The “Green Corridor” quickly emerged as a vital trade artery, redirecting global shipments arriving through Oman and transporting them overland to Dubai via the Hatta Border Crossing under streamlined and accelerated customs procedures.

The corridor allows for the expedited clearance of containers destined for Jebel Ali Port, goods entering the local market, and re-export shipments moving from Dubai to international destinations.

Unified customs procedures and advanced monitoring systems using customs seals have enabled businesses to operate with greater flexibility while maintaining the highest standards of security and efficiency.

The initiative underscores Dubai’s ability to transform challenges into opportunities, further reinforcing its position as one of the world’s leading trade and logistics hubs, capable of sustaining uninterrupted commercial activity under changing conditions.

Advanced digital integration between Dubai Customs’ smart systems—supported by pre-arrival cargo data, manifests, bills of lading, and advanced inspection technologies—has enabled customs teams to accelerate clearance and verification procedures without compromising shipment safety or procedural integrity.

The facilitation measures also cover shipments to Jebel Ali Port and the Jebel Ali Free Zone via the ports of Fujairah and Khorfakkan. Containers are permitted to move directly overland to Dubai immediately upon arrival, eliminating the need to complete standard customs clearance procedures at those ports and significantly reducing processing times for companies.

In response to customer feedback and operational requirements, Dubai Customs has also extended the transit period for goods from 30 days to 90 days, providing businesses with greater flexibility to reorganise logistics operations and adapt to evolving regional conditions.

Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, said the Green Corridor reflects Dubai’s proactive and flexible approach to managing regional and international developments through an integrated framework that supports economic sustainability, strengthens the business community, and ensures the uninterrupted flow of trade under all circumstances.