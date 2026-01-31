Dubai's GDP records 5.3% growth reaching Dh113.8 billion in third quarter of 2025

The GDP also achieved a growth of 4.7% during the first nine months of 2025, reaching Dh355 billion, Sheikh Hamdan said

Dubai's GDP recorded a growth of 5.3 per cent, reaching Dh113.8 billion during the third quarter of 2025, Sheikh Hamdan announced on Saturday. The GDP also achieved a growth of 4.7 per cent during the first nine months of 2025, reaching Dh355 billion.

The Dubai Crown Prince said this was achieved thanks to the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his directives that place the human being and society at the heart of the developmental journey.

Sheikh Hamdan also credited the efforts of Dubai’s teams and its partners from the private sector and entrepreneurs for helping the emirate's economy continue its path of rapid growth with confidence and steadfastness.

"Dubai is a city that creates growth and generates opportunities, consolidating its position as a leading global economic model. The mission continues to achieve all the targets of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and to shape a more prosperous future for our people, our city, and our nation," he said.