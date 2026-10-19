Dubai’s GDP reaches Dh473 billion in first half of 2026

Dubai’s real gross domestic product (GDP) reached approximately Dh473 billion in the first half of 2026, down 2.3 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai.

Dubai's economic performance in H1 2026 came amid rapid shifts in the global economic environment, which affected a number of activities to varying degrees.

Real GDP in H1 2025 stood at around Dh484 billion.

Data showed that a range of strategic sectors and activities contributed to the GDP’s growth, led by financial and insurance, humancare, information and communication, and construction.

GDP at current prices, meanwhile, reached approximately Dh505 billion, recording a growth rate of 0.2 per cent, while a number of strategic and services sectors continued to record positive growth rates.

Financial sector records strong growth

The H1 2026 results showed continued expansion in financial and insurance activities, which recorded 8.8 per cent real growth, with value added rising to approximately Dh65.9 billion, compared with Dh60.6 billion in the same period of 2025.

Their contribution to GDP reached 14 per cent, compared with 12.5 per cent in the same period of the previous year. The activity grew by 8.1 per cent at current prices, generating value added of Dh64 billion, reflecting the growing weight of the financial sector in Dubai's economy.

Healthcare, technology sectors expand

Human health and social work activities recorded 14.3 per cent real growth and 16.7 per cent growth at current prices, with value added rising to approximately Dh6.2 billion in constant prices, compared with around Dh5.4 billion in the same period of 2025.

Electricity, gas, water supply and waste management activities grew by 5.4 per cent in constant prices, with real value added reaching approximately Dh10.2 billion, compared with around Dh9.7 billion. At current prices, value added reached approximately Dh10.6 billion, representing growth of 7.4 per cent.

The information and communication sector also continued to expand, recording 2.7 per cent growth in constant prices and 1.6 per cent in current prices, with value added in constant prices rising to approximately Dh24.7 billion, compared with around Dh24 billion in the same period of 2025, reflecting the continued growth of activities linked to the digital economy and technology.

Construction, government services

The construction sector recorded real growth of 2.4 per cent, with its value added at constant prices reaching approximately Dh33.2 billion. At current prices, the sector’s value added reached approximately Dh35.3 billion, representing growth of 8.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, government services activities grew by 2.9 per cent at constant prices and 5.7 per cent at current prices. Education activities also recorded growth of 1.2 per cent at constant prices and 1.5 per cent at current prices.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “Dubai’s H1 2026 GDP performance reflects the strength and adaptability of an economy built to navigate periods of significant global uncertainty. Importantly, the continued year-on-year growth achieved across a number of strategic and future-focused sectors demonstrates the strength and depth of Dubai’s economic fundamentals and the effectiveness of our continued focus on the sectors that will shape our long-term growth.

Second half of 2026

“We enter the second half of 2026 from a position of strength and with clear momentum. As we continue advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, our focus is firmly on accelerating investment, innovation and talent, strengthening Dubai’s competitiveness and unlocking the next wave of growth. We are confident that the foundations being built today will enable Dubai to emerge from this period with even greater momentum and continue its trajectory of sustainable growth well into the future.”

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “Diversity and the breadth of the sectoral base are among the key strengths of Dubai's economy, which is reflected in the continued growth of a range of strategic sectors during H1 2026, amid the transformations taking place in the global economic environment. This diversity is the outcome of a long-term vision that has guided investment in building new sectors, developing existing ones, and strengthening the economy's capacity to adapt to different changes.”

Al Mansoori added: “The rapid transformations the world is witnessing confirm the importance of continuing to invest in future sectors of high added value, enhancing the integration of the economic ecosystem, and providing an environment that enables businesses, investments and talent to grow and thrive. Guided by the vision of its leadership and the integrated efforts of the government and private sectors, Dubai continues to anticipate transformations and open new pathways for growth, supporting its strategic targets and strengthening the emirate's competitiveness and future readiness.”

Digital transformation and AI

He affirmed that digital transformation and AI are today essential drivers for enhancing the competitiveness of the economy and raising efficiency across sectors, noting that Dubai continues to develop an integrated digital ecosystem that accelerates the adoption of advanced technologies and enables economic sectors to benefit from the opportunities of the digital economy, supporting sustainable growth and reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for the new economy.

Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai, said: “The results of H1 2026 reflect a variation in the performance of economic activities, which underlines the importance of assessing indicators within an integrated picture that covers the size of the economy, its sectoral structure, and the contribution and performance trends of each activity. While some activities were affected by the changes witnessed in the global economic environment, other sectors continued to achieve positive growth rates, reflecting the breadth and diversity of Dubai's economic base.”

He added: “We continue to develop the national accounts and economic data ecosystem in Dubai in line with the best statistical standards and methodologies, and to make use of available sources and data to enhance the accuracy and comprehensiveness of indicators. The value of this data is not limited to measuring economic performance; it extends to enabling government and business to understand transformations more deeply, and to supporting planning, anticipating trends, and evidence-based decision-making.”

Tangible growth

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, the economic development arm of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “The H1 results demonstrate that the appetite to invest, establish and grow in Dubai remains strong, particularly across sectors that are central to the city’s future economy. The 8.8 per cent growth in financial and insurance activities, alongside continued expansion in information and communication, reinforces Dubai’s position as a platform for capital, enterprise and innovation, while growth across other high-value activities reflects the breadth and resilience of the wider economy.

“Our focus now is on converting this sustained confidence into further tangible growth. We are working closely with partners across the government and industry to continuously enhance the business journey, strengthen market access and deliver the infrastructure, talent and services companies need to establish, invest and scale. The measures introduced over recent months have further strengthened Dubai’s operating environment and created a solid foundation for investment-led growth through the second half of 2026 and beyond.”

Top sectoral contributions

The results showed that the three largest economic activities in terms of contribution to real GDP during H1 2026 were wholesale and retail trade at 20.5 per cent, financial and insurance activities at 14 per cent, and real estate activities at 11.8 per cent, followed by transportation and storage at 10.7 per cent.

The results also reflected a variation in sector performance during the period, alongside the growth recorded in a number of strategic activities. Wholesale and retail trade grew by 2 per cent at current prices, aligned with the current growth in foreign trade, which increased by 4 per cent compared with the same period of the previous year. However, real growth was affected by higher inflation, which contributed to a 6 per cent decline in trade activity in constant prices, with value added reaching Dh96.9 billion.

Transportation and storage generated value added of Dh50.6 billion, representing a decline of 7.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the real estate sector grew by 5.4 per cent at current prices, reaching value added of Dh65.1 billion, compared with Dh61.8 billion during the same period of 2025. At constant prices, the sector recorded a 2.5 per cent decline, with real value added reaching Dh55.8 billion.

The value added of the manufacturing sector at current prices reached Dh24.1 billion, reflecting annual growth of 0.5 per cent. At constant prices, real value added reached Dh23.7 billion, representing a slight decline of 0.9 per cent compared with the same period of the previous year.