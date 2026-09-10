Dubai's endowment assets reach Dh13.5 billion in 2025

The UAE's deeply rooted culture of generosity is undergoing a transformation as wealthy families and younger philanthropists seek to make their giving more strategic, measurable and enduring. While faith, family values and humanitarian responsibility remain the bedrock of philanthropy in the country, a new generation of donors is increasingly focused on governance, impact measurement and long-term planning.

The trend is highlighted in Lombard Odier’s recent survey, The Next Gen Chapter of Philanthropy, which identifies the UAE as one of the world's emerging hubs for structured philanthropy.

According to the report, Dubai's endowment assets reached Dh13.5 billion in 2025, while the emirate hosts 1,294 endowments. The financial ecosystem supporting philanthropy is also expanding rapidly, with 1,115 foundations established in the Dubai International Financial Centre and 1,289 family-related entities operating there.

The report notes that faith-based giving remains central to the UAE model. Zakat continues to be a key pillar of charitable activity, while the traditional concept of waqf, which allows families to dedicate assets permanently to charitable causes while preserving the underlying capital, is gaining fresh relevance as donors seek sustainable forms of impact. Awqaf Dubai currently oversees 251 family endowments worth Dh4.8 billion, including a single Dh1.6 billion waqf comprising 111 properties. In 2025, the organisation distributed Dh74.7 million in endowment returns to beneficiaries.

For Ali Janoudi, Partner and Head of New Markets at the Lombard Odier Group, the shift mirrors the UAE's broader economic maturity. "The UAE is actually moving from a phase of wealth creation to a phase of institution building," he said. "The families think about preserving their values and their purpose across generations, and philanthropy is actually becoming more and more part of the broader conversations we're having."

Janoudi believes philanthropy is becoming increasingly intertwined with succession planning, governance and family legacy. "Philanthropy now, while it's deeply rooted in faith, family and social responsibility, is becoming more structured because younger generations want structures that ensure their giving can endure," he said.

The survey found that UAE donors remain among the most generous globally. The country ranked seventh worldwide in the World Giving Report 2025, while 79 per cent of UAE respondents said they currently support humanitarian causes, the highest level among the four markets surveyed. A further 75 per cent expect humanitarian giving to remain a priority in the future.

However, the study also suggests donors are becoming increasingly focused on results. The UAE recorded the strongest demand among all surveyed markets for philanthropic strategies built around KPIs, with 57 per cent of respondents seeking support in developing more structured giving plans and an equal proportion wanting demonstrable impact from their contributions.

"The shift is from asking how much did we give to asking what did our giving actually achieve," Janoudi said. "Families are applying the same mindset to philanthropy that they apply to business, setting objectives, measuring progress and refining their strategy over time."

He added that philanthropy is increasingly being managed with the same seriousness as commercial enterprises. "This is really becoming as important as having a CEO, as having somebody who's really going to take this seriously," he said.

The report finds strong continuity between generations in terms of values, but significant differences in execution. Many younger donors are embracing data, digital tools and alternative funding models such as social enterprises, impact investing and blended finance. Older generations remain focused on community support and religious obligations, while younger philanthropists increasingly view giving as part of a broader strategy for social change.

Dr. Maximilian Martin, Global Head of Philanthropy at the Lombard Odier Group, said the next generation is not abandoning traditional values but modernising how they are expressed.

"They don't think differently in terms of the importance of philanthropy, of giving back and of it anchoring the values of a family," Martin said. "But they want to interpret how they go about this in ways that are aligned with how they see the world and the tools that they command."

He said younger philanthropists are increasingly interested in accountability and evidence-based decision-making. "Impact becomes important. It becomes a theme in itself," Martin said.

"The next generation sees an opportunity to make a difference by being innovative, evidence-based and measuring what's being achieved."

The survey also revealed challenges. Some 22 per cent of UAE respondents said philanthropy is never discussed within family decision-making structures, the highest share among the four countries surveyed. The UAE also recorded the highest level of intergenerational divergence around how giving should be organised. Yet researchers see this as evidence of a sector in transition rather than stagnation.

Janoudi argues that the UAE's advantage lies in the fact that philanthropy is evolving from within rather than being imported.

"The UAE is not importing philanthropy. It's always been there. It's just modernising its own deeply rooted traditions of giving," he said.

Martin agrees, saying the country is creating a model that combines traditional values with modern governance.

"The motivation was always there to do good. But I think now the next generation is really connecting the dots in new ways. And that's exciting."