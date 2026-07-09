Dubai's economy grows 2.4%, reaching Dh232 billion in first quarter despite regional conflict

Dubai recorded a 2.4 per cent jump in Gross Domestic Product in the first quarter of 2026, reaching Dh232 billion, despite the regional war and the subsequent flight disruptions.

While the war tested the emirate’s ability to remain fully functioning, Dubai’s diversified and adaptable economy allowed it to respond to the evolving conditions, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said.

Human health and social work sector saw the highest growth rate at 17.5 per cent, with the sector's gross value-added reaching Dh3.6 billion, contributing 1.5 per cent to Dubai's GDP.

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The electricity, gas, and water supply, and waste management sector grew by 8.4 per cent, while construction grew by 8.2 per cent with a gross value-added of Dh18.7 billion, contributing 8.1 per cent to Dubai’s GDP during this first quarter.

Real estate expanded by 3.1 per cent from the same period last year, and generated approximately Dh26 billion in gross value-added, contributing 11.2 per cent to the emirate’s GDP.

The wholesale and retail trade sector remained the largest contributor to Dubai’s economy with a 22 per cent contribution to its GDP, recording a 2.6 per cent growth from the same period in 2025. Its real gross value-added reached Dh50.9 billion, up from Dh49.6 billion in the same period of the previous year.

It also made a positive contribution of around 0.57 percentage points to overall economic growth, representing approximately 24 per cent of total growth achieved during the period.

The information and communication sector recorded 2.7 per cent growth, with its real gross value-added reaching Dh12.1 billion, compared with Dh11.8 billion the previous year. The sector accounted for approximately 5.2 per cent of Dubai's economy and contributed 0.14 per cent to overall economic growth.

The sector’s gross value-added reached Dh32.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026, recording a growth of 6.5 per cent and accounting for 14 per cent of total GDP. This sector contributed 0.88 per cent to realised growth, equivalent to 37 per cent of the total growth recorded in the first quarter.

Administrative and support services: contributed 4.5 per cent to Dubai’s GDP, with its value rising to Dh10.5 billion, representing 3.6 per cent growth from the same period in 2025.

GDP estimates revised

Since the beginning of the year, the GDP series has been revised from previously published estimates to reflect the latest results of economic surveys and data derived from administrative records, DMO said. This update aligns with international statistical best practices and standards, enhancing the accuracy of the data.

“The Q1 2026 GDP results reflect another successive quarter of robust performance, marking a consistent trajectory that has established a strong platform for stability and positioned Dubai to accelerate through the remainder of the year and beyond,” Helal Saeed Almarri, the Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said.