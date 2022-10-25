Dubai's DP World reports 2.5% like-for-like volume growth

According to an announcement, the offer price range will be published on October 31 - the same day as the start of the offering
DP World Limited handled 59.6 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across its global portfolio of container terminals in the first nine months of 2022, with gross container volumes increasing by 2.0% year-on-year on a reported basis and up 2.5% on a like-for-like basis.
On a quarterly basis, DP World handled 20.1 million TEU, up 1.5% year-on-year and up 2.1% on a like-for-like basis.
Gross volume growth in the third quarter was mainly driven by Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, and Australia with a strong performance from Qingdao (China), ATI (Philippines), LCIT (Thailand), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Vancouver (Canada), Posorja (Ecuador), Santos (Brazil), and Australia. Jebel Ali (UAE) handled 3.5 million TEU in 3Q2022, up 2.0% year-on-year.
At a consolidated level, the operator's terminals handled 34.6 million TEU, up 1.9% year-on-year and up 1.4% on a like-for-like-basis in the first nine months of 2022. On a consolidated quarterly level, the company handled 11.7 million TEU, increasing 2.7% on a reported basis and 1.5% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.
Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, commented, "We report another robust set of throughput figures with nine-month volume growth of 2.5%, which is once again ahead of industry growth of 1.1% . As expected, growth rates have decelerated due to the more challenging market conditions, but global trade continues to remain resilient, and our portfolio is expected to continue to outperform the market.
"Growth in the third quarter was primarily driven by a solid performance across our Asia Pacific, Americas and Australia terminals. Encouragingly, our flagship port of Jebel Ali (UAE) continues to deliver robust volumes with growth of 2.0% year-on-year.
"Looking ahead, the near-term outlook remains uncertain given the geopolitical environment, inflationary pressures and currency fluctuations but we remain positive on the medium to long term outlook for global trade. Overall, given the solid nine-month volume performance, we expect to deliver an improved set of full year results."
According to an announcement, the offer price range will be published on October 31 - the same day as the start of the offering
The collaboration aims to address the shortage of flexible capital, while supporting businesses in APAC in achieving their long-term growth ambitions
Ben van Beurden agreed a deal for a 9.3 per cent stake in Qatar Energy’s North Field South project, that will play a major role in the Gulf state’s effort to increase LNG production by 50 per cent in the next five years
Prince Mohammed’s Vision 2030 plan aims to modernise Saudi Arabia and wean its economy off oil revenues
For the six–nation GCC region, growth next year is expected at 4.2 per cent, slower than estimated earlier but lower than the 6.6 per cent growth predicted for 2022, according to economists polled by Reuters