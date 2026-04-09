Dubai's DMCC launches Maritime Centre to tap shipping, logistics sectors

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) on Thursday announced the launch of its Maritime Centre to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global hub for shipping, maritime trade and finance.

The DMCC Maritime Centre builds on more than 150 maritime-related companies operating within the district across shipping, logistics, marine services and trade support.

The new Centre formalises this activity into a structured, transaction-oriented ecosystem aimed at increasing value capture across maritime trade.

Rather than functioning as a regulator or port operator, the Centre will serve as a commercial platform bringing together the full architecture surrounding shipping activity, including maritime finance, insurance, legal services, digital documentation, risk management and commercial intelligence.

In doing so, the Centre is designed to ensure that more of the value generated by global shipping is structured, financed and retained within Dubai. This includes enabling stronger connectivity between shipowners, operators, financiers, insurers, legal advisors and technology providers within a single integrated environment.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Shipping today is not only about the movement of goods but about how that activity is financed, structured and managed. With the DMCC Maritime Centre, we are building the ecosystem around that reality. We are bringing together the companies, capital and services that sit around maritime trade and creating the conditions for more of that value to be captured here in Dubai.

Working in close alignment with DMCC FinX and DMCC Wealth Hub, the Maritime Centre will connect maritime trade with access to capital, financing and risk management, while supporting the structuring and preservation of wealth linked to shipping and trade assets. This is a natural extension of our model, and it reflects the next phase of growth for both DMCC and the wider trade landscape.”

The Maritime Centre will operate in close alignment with DMCC’s wider ecosystems, particularly DMCC FinX and DMCC Wealth Hub, creating a more integrated platform around maritime trade. Through FinX, maritime businesses will be able to access capital, financing solutions and risk management tools that are directly linked to real shipping activity, from vessel finance to freight-related receivables. At the same time, the Wealth Hub will support shipowners, principals and maritime entrepreneurs in structuring and managing wealth connected to trade and shipping assets. Together, this creates a more complete environment where physical trade, financial structuring and capital preservation sit within a single, connected ecosystem.