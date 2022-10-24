Dubai's Dewa seeks to pay a one-time special dividend to shareholders

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), on Monday announced that Dewa received a cash dividend of Dh2.03 billion from its 70 per cent owned subsidiary, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower). Empower paid Dewa this dividend on September 29th, 2022.
“As a result of the cash dividend received by Dewa from Empower, Dewa intends to seek all necessary approvals to make a one-time special dividend payment to its shareholders. The timing and size of the special dividend are under study. This one-time special dividend is intended to be an additional payment to shareholders over Dewa’s stated annual dividend policy of paying Dh6.2 billion in dividends,” Al Tayer added.
“Dewa and its operating portfolio of companies have made excellent progress in 2022, delivering on their promise to drive sustainable business growth, whilst supporting the Emirate of Dubai, maintaining record operational performance, providing our customers with digitally savvy cutting edge solutions and maximizing returns for our shareholders. We intend to continue to look for ways to optimize total returns for our shareholders and our intention to make a one-time special dividend payment to our shareholders supports this objective.” said Al Tayer.
Dewa’s dividend policy is to pay a minimum dividend of Dh6.2 billion per year over the next five years. Dewa will be making the first dividend payment of 6.2 fils per share (Dh3.1 billion) for H1, 2022 on October 26, 2022. For H2, 2022, Dewa expects to pay 6.2 fils per share (3.1 billion AED) in April, 2023 (subject to all approvals).
Ben van Beurden agreed a deal for a 9.3 per cent stake in Qatar Energy’s North Field South project, that will play a major role in the Gulf state’s effort to increase LNG production by 50 per cent in the next five years
Prince Mohammed’s Vision 2030 plan aims to modernise Saudi Arabia and wean its economy off oil revenues
For the six–nation GCC region, growth next year is expected at 4.2 per cent, slower than estimated earlier but lower than the 6.6 per cent growth predicted for 2022, according to economists polled by Reuters
Dubai-based neo-broker says it will target the Gen Z and young millennials in the region and give them direct access to global financial markets
The CbCR template requires that permanent establishment data should be reported by reference to the tax jurisdiction in which it is situated
The Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination project is Dewa’s first Independent Water Producer model (IWP) project. The project will become operational in phases in 2025 and 2026