Dubai’s commercial real estate sector entered a period of greater equilibrium in the third quarter, with demand remaining steady across office, retail and other business-focused asset categories. While both investors and end-users continued to transact, decision-making became increasingly selective, with stronger attention given to asset quality, strategic locations and sustainable long-term returns.

A total of 2,829 commercial property deals were completed in Dubai between July and September, generating Dh18.1 billion in sales value, according to a report from Engel and Volckers. Overall transaction activity remained largely in line with the previous quarter, suggesting the market had reached a point of stability after weaker conditions earlier in the year. Market sentiment improved towards the end of the quarter, with September transactions rising 18.3% compared with August.

Newly launched developments continued to attract significant interest, accounting for 51.7% of all commercial transactions. This was the second straight quarter in which off-plan assets represented more than half of total market activity. At the same time, the resale segment posted a notable recovery. Secondary-market transactions climbed to 1,366 in Q3 from 1,186 in Q2, reflecting growth of 15.2%.

In this regard, Global real estate developer LMD, in partnership with Devmark, has announced that sales at Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower have surpassed Dh1 billion following the close of the project’s expression-of-interest (EOI) phase. The strong response to the initial release sets the stage for the launch of Phase Two sales in January 2027. Developed by LMD in partnership with Christian A. Rockefeller, who is represented by Iconique Living Group (ILG), the tower marks the global real estate debut of his brand.

The 87-storey Grade-A development was unveiled in October and will rise 400 metres above Sheikh Zayed Road, becoming Dubai’s tallest commercial tower on completion.

Hamad Al Abbar, Managing Partner of LMD UAE, said: “For LMD, this is an important step in building a commercial portfolio for a city that continues to attract businesses from around the world.

Christian A. Rockefeller said: “I chose Dubai because I believe in what this city is building for the long term. The time I’ve spent here with Hamad and the LMD team has only reinforced that decision. I’m excited by the response to the project and look forward to seeing what we’ve designed together take shape,”

Meanwhile, Burtville Developments announced that has secured nine awards for four of its residential projects in Abu Dhabi at the Arabian Property Awards 2026–2027, marking a significant increase from the two awards the company received in the previous edition.

The winners were recognised at an awards ceremony held in London on 5 November 2026, bringing together leading real estate developers and industry representatives from across the region.

The increase in resale activity helped compensate for a temporary moderation in off-plan sales, which was influenced by a quieter summer period for project launches. As a result, overall transaction volumes showed only marginal quarter-on-quarter variation, despite shifts in buying patterns within the market.

Activity remained concentrated across established commercial districts, while demand continued to extend into newer business and residential locations as Dubai expands. “Location, accessibility, specification and suitability for individual occupier requirements remain increasingly important in determining performance across the leasing market,” Engel and Volckers said in its report.