Dubai’s commercial real estate sector continued to show resilience in the third quarter of 2026, as the emirate retained its position as a leading global financial and business hub.

According to data from Cavendish Maxwell, around 1,100 office sales transactions were recorded in Q3 2026, up 11.5% quarter-on-quarter. Total sales value reached Dh4.3 billion, up 39.4% year-on-year. The off-plan segment continued to dominate, accounting for 63.1% of total transactions, a notable shift from 34.1% in Q3 2025. Downtown Jebel Ali emerged as Dubai’s most active office location for the first time, with 326 transactions representing approximately 29% of total office sales.

Average sales prices reached Dh2,005 per sq. ft., up 8.9% year-on-year, though prices eased marginally for the second consecutive quarter. Average rental rates reached Dh187.5 per sq. ft. per annum, up 6.5% year-on-year, with rental growth also continuing to moderate. Both metrics point to a period of consolidation following the strong appreciation recorded in 2024 and 2025.

In this regard, Arista Properties has introduced HQ Elite by Arista, an collection of premium, fully fitted workspaces within HQ, its Grade A commercial development in Al Furjan. With prices starting from Dh4 million, HQ Elite will feature a limited selection of premium workspaces within HQ by Arista.

Designed by John R Harris, the architectural and master-planning practice behind some of Dubai’s landmark developments, HQ is a boutique commercial development comprising 48 Grade A offices across seven floors, complemented by a dedicated amenities floor.

“Our continued investment in the UAE reflects our long-term confidence in the market and our commitment to creating developments that deliver lasting value.” said Sajal Garg, Co-founder of Arista Properties.

“The modern workplace is evolving, and so are the expectations of businesses and their leaders. With HQ Elite, we wanted to move beyond the conventional office offering and create fully fitted workspaces where design and functionality come together seamlessly,” said Mudit Jain, Co-founder of Arista Properties.

Meanwhile, AMIS Development has acquired its fifth land plot in Dubai’s District 11, marking another milestone in its expansion strategy and paving the way for a planned Dh1 billion ultra-luxury residential development.

The acquisition reflects AMIS’s continued confidence in the UAE’s economic vision, leadership and ability to attract global wealth and investment. With Dubai increasingly appealing to high-net-worth individuals and international investors, the developer sees significant opportunities for distinctive, carefully curated residential offerings.

Following the successful sell-out of its Jacob & Co. mansions at Fleur de Jardin, AMIS plans to further expand its branded residences portfolio through the upcoming development.

“Rather than pursuing scale alone, we remain focused on identifying the right opportunities and creating highly curated developments that bring together exceptional locations, distinctive design and meaningful brand associations,” a spokesperson said.

Looking ahead, the market’s trajectory will depend on the resolution of regional geopolitical tensions and the pace at which business confidence recovers. Q4 2026 will be an important indicator of whether the recovery in transaction activity observed in Q3 reflects a genuine improvement in market conditions or a correction following the unusually subdued second quarter.