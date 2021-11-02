Dubai’s ColossalBit, IWCB to launch world’s first NFT linked to a dining, art experience

The NFT, named ‘CIAO BELLA!’ will buy 30 diners a dinner signed by renowned Michelin starred master chefs, rare beverages, luxury ingredients, and unique digital art on the occasion of the 12th Italian (Sustainable) Cuisine World Summit.

by Staff Reporter Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 8:30 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 8:31 PM

Promoted in collaboration with colossalbit.io the ‘CIAO BELLA!’ NFT has been issued by IWCB, the first token fully backed by Italian rare, investment-grade grapes, based in Hong Kong but with its technological heart in Dubai.

The event will be hosted at Dubai’s Bella Restaurant & Lounge by Chef Alessandro Miceli, at 7.30 pm, on November 8, 2021; with special guest Anna Paclet from IWCB in attendance.

The Dinner will be signed by renowned Michelin starred master chefs from Italy: Heinz Beck, La Pergola - Waldorf Astoria, Rome***; Max Mascia, San Domenico, Imola**; Marco Bottega, Aminta, Genazzano, Rome*; and Sara Preceruti, Acquada Milano

Only 30 diners will be part of the exclusive ‘CIAO BELLA!’ NFT Experience, and the artistic menu of the night; created live at the venue by the renowned Dutch artist DamaIn and signed by the Master Chefs and beverage makers; will be destroyed in the presence of the guests, with a flambé made by a rare Italian aged beverage, transforming it into a collectable digital masterpiece, only available if the form of an NFT.

The destruction of the original physical pieces of art, as part of NFT creation, has been applied to the work of important artists such as Banksy (Burnt Banksy), in the past.

“It’s not a coincidence that the ‘CIAO BELLA!’ NFT is being issued in Dubai, a city that is playing a decisive leadership role in worldwide digital transformation, by embracing Blockchain and digital assets”, says Ciro Arianna, Co-Founder & CEO of ColossalBit.

“As with our previous purchase of the world’s first Augmented Reality NFT Mural “Future NFT Dubai”, we believe in the potential of this industry, and we are working on enabling businesses to adopt NFTs and position Dubai as leaders in this space”.

IWCB is proud to issue the world’s first NFT linked fine dining, beverage and art experience, to commemorate the 12th Italian (Sustainable) Cuisine World Summit. The collaboration with ColossalBit Management Consultancies, focuses on empowering the exceptional talent that has agreed to be part of this world-first event, and to create a truly premium and exclusive experience, for the 30 lucky guests. — business@khaleejtimes.com