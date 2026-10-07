Dubai’s celebrity-branded homes trend grows with new SRK tower launch

Dubai developers are increasingly turning to celebrity-led branding and luxury lifestyle experiences to attract buyers, with Danube Properties unveiling a new residential tower linked to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai Maritime City.

The project, Shahrukhz Residences by Danube, follows the launch of Shahrukhz by Danube, a commercial tower that the developer said sold out on its launch day. The waterfront residential development will offer fully furnished apartments starting at Dh1.65 million, with a payment plan requiring 30 per cent during construction and 70 per cent on handover.

Danube describes the development as the world’s first celebrity-named residential tower, underscoring a growing trend in Dubai’s property market where branded and themed residences are becoming a key draw for local and international investors.

A key feature of the project is the involvement of interior designer Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, who has designed the tower’s penthouses. The move adds another celebrity element to the development and aims to appeal to buyers seeking design-led luxury homes.

The tower will include more than 40 lifestyle amenities, reflecting the increasing emphasis on wellness and experiential living within Dubai’s residential sector. Facilities will include a longevity lounge offering cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red-light therapy and infrared sauna treatments, alongside sports facilities, children’s amenities, jogging and cycling tracks. Residents will also have access to a rooftop King’s Club and a private yacht.

Speaking about the project, Shah Rukh Khan said the aim was to create a residential experience inspired by his own lifestyle.

“I’m delighted to partner with Rizwan again for Shahrukhz Residences. The idea is to create a home that allows my fans to experience a similar lifestyle as mine. Having Gauri by my side in this project makes it even more special,” he said.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said customer demand following the success of the earlier Shahrukhz project helped shape the company’s decision to expand the partnership into the residential market.

“After the phenomenal response to Shahrukhz by Danube, our customers asked us to bring this experience to residential living, and we listened,” Sajan said. “With Shahrukhz Residences, we are bringing together luxury, wellness, entertainment and premium design to create a truly iconic way of living.”

The launch comes as Dubai’s branded residences market continues to expand, with developers increasingly using celebrity, hospitality and luxury-brand partnerships to differentiate projects and attract global buyers.