Dubai's Casa Milano turns three

Company announces partnership with Ideal Standard in the UAE

Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 6:11 PM

Casa Milano, the UAE’s premier luxury home solutions retailer, celebrated its third anniversary with an exciting announcement. Casa Milano announced its partnership with leading global sanitaryware brand Ideal Standard in the UAE.

The 80 sqm area, designed by Italian Designer Roberto Palomba, founder of PS+A Studio, conveys the same atmosphere and approach of Ideal Standard. The area matches the brand’s new Design & Specification Centre in the City Walk area, facing the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

It is also aligned with Ideal Standard Singular™, a new approach to specification bringing together the company’s deep product knowledge, sector expertise and design services to enable customers to easily choose from thousands of products to create the right solution for their space.

Starting out as a luxury sanitaryware and tiles retailer in Dubai, Casa Milano has now expanded its product & service portfolio to offer complete home solutions encompassing design and decoration of indoor as well as outdoor spaces and opening a second store in Abu Dhabi. All this in the span of 3 years.

Azhar Sajan, Director, Casa Milano who is also the brain behind Casa Milano said, “Our 3rd year celebration couldn’t have gotten any better. We are elated to have associated with yet another global sanitaryware leader, Ideal Standard.”

Frederick Trzcinski, VP-Marketing and Innovation – Middle East and Africa at Ideal Standard MENA said, “We are very excited about our partnership with Casa Milano as we expand our business in the region. The UAE market has exhilarating opportunities and both brands together can meet the market’s unique requirements and drive significant ROI for the customers.”

Charles Constantin, VP Commercial - Middle East and Gulf at Ideal Standard MENA, “We are absolutely delighted to join forces with Casa Milano and build a greater perspective for Ideal Standard in the United Arab Emirates Marketplace. Our commitment to the Director of Casa Milano Mr. Mohammed Azhar Sajan and the Sajan Family is purely about forging a more powerful future together.”

Casa Milano hosted an open house at Casa Milano's flagship Dubai showroom to announce the new partnership on 19th October, which was attended by interior designers, architects, and consultants from across the UAE