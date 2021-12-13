Dubai's Casa Milano forays into Abu Dhabi, eyes GCC expansion

New outlet will be offering over 1,000 products manufactured by over 40 of the world's top brands

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 11:15 AM

Dubai's luxury home solutions retailer Casa Milano has forayed into Abu Dhabi with the first outlet opening on Sunday and plans to expand to other Gulf countries in the coming years.

Started as a luxury sanitaryware and tiles brand two years ago, the company has diversified into a complete home solution provider.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, said there was a gap of high-end sanitary, tiles and interior fit-outs and this brand will fill the gap.

“There are many people who want to spend on classy homes and require top-notch products for the interiors. And they don’t mind spending money on high-quality products. Hence, we’ll keep opening showrooms in different locations in the UAE and GCC because there is a huge growth opportunity. We will open Casa Milano across the GCC just like we have taken Danube Homes across the region,” added Danube Group founder.

Anis Sajan, Vice-chairman of Danube Group, said Abu Dhabi has got a big market share for this type of luxury home solution products.

“When we opened our showroom in Dubai two years ago, we already had Abu Dhabi in mind. When we opened a showroom in Dubai, a lot of customers were coming from Abu Dhabi. We plan to expand this showroom further and then take this brand to other emirates followed by the GCC expansion,” he said, adding that the world’s top brands are being showcased in the Abu Dhabi showroom – including Axor, the most premium and most expensive brand in the world’s. Axor is also known as the Rolls-Royce in sanitaryware.

Azhar Sajan, director of Casa Milano, said the new outlet in Abu Dhabi will be offering over 1,000 products manufactured by over 40 of the world’s top brands in Abu Dhabi showroom spanning over 40, 000 sqft.

The retailer will also showcase a few new brands in the Abu Dhabi showroom like Hansgrohe, Axor, Arredo3, Franke, Sanit, Porcelanosa.

He said the lockdown also gave people ample time to refurbish their homes which have now become their offices, classrooms etc., leading to a demand for home improvement solutions.

Sajan said: “The home improvement segment has seen significant growth in the last year. We received enquiries from our consultants in Abu Dhabi. This will hopefully be first of the many showrooms we plan to open in this emirate.”

He added that earlier people were keen on giving their living rooms a luxurious touch because they would spend most of their time at home in that space.

“If you’re spending a fortune on the house, then I am sure you can spend a fraction of it to add an aesthetic touch to the bathroom which you would be using multiple times in a day,” he concluded.

