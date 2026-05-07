Dubai’s business leaders are not panicking — they’re recalibrating 

James Henderson is the founder of JBH Public Relations, UAE, and Soho Communications, London.

Against the backdrop of regional disruption and the now widely discussed missile interceptions over the UAE, senior figures across hospitality, media, recruitment and consumer sectors gathered for a closed-door discussion on what the market is really doing — beyond headlines and speculation.

What emerged from this latest private round-table was a market in quiet recalibration rather than disruption. Consumer behaviour is becoming more diverse, while hospitality and media continue to adjust to more selective demand patterns. At the same time, the talent pool at senior level is becoming more fluid, creating new opportunities for strategic hiring and internal restructuring. Smaller, more agile businesses are also becoming increasingly active in their communication, while real estate remains notably buoyant, continuing to reflect strong underlying investor confidence in Dubai’s long-term outlook.

The consensus was clear: Dubai’s economy is not slowing, but consumer behaviour is evolving quickly and industries are being forced to adapt in real time.

Perhaps the most immediate conversation centred around hospitality. While the sector remains resilient, many agreed that operators can no longer rely on the same models that worked over the past three years. The market has become sharper, more price-aware and increasingly fluid.

Hotels, in particular, are being pushed to rethink how they fill rooms and maintain consistency beyond peak periods. Longer-stay models are regaining relevance, particularly as operators look to attract residents and regional travellers with more flexible, lifestyle-led offerings. Others are reassessing short-term pricing strategies, creating more accessible packages designed to sustain occupancy without diluting positioning.

Crucially, this is not being framed internally as a downturn response, but as overdue evolution.

Elsewhere, the picture around consumer spending was notably positive.

A key point of discussion was the return of higher basket spend across delivery and consumption platforms. During previous periods of uncertainty, consumers typically retreated to essentials. Now, basket sizes are rising again — from an average of around six items to closer to seven and a half, and in some cases beyond.

More importantly, the composition of those baskets has shifted.

Alongside essentials, consumers are once again purchasing beauty, tech and lifestyle products — often one of the clearest indicators that confidence is stabilising. In many ways, the UAE consumer appears to have adapted faster than expected, recalibrating rather than retreating.

Media, meanwhile, presented a more nuanced picture.

Digital readership and online engagement continue to surge, reinforcing how audiences are consuming information at unprecedented speed during periods of uncertainty. Yet despite rising traffic, advertising revenues remain under pressure across much of the industry — a disconnect many publishers globally are still working to resolve.

There are, however, notable exceptions.

Real estate continues to communicate aggressively, driven by sustained investor optimism and confidence in Dubai’s long-term growth story. While other sectors have pulled back or become more cautious, property developers and related businesses remain highly active across media and marketing channels, signalling continued momentum within the market.

Another recurring theme throughout the evening was talent.

Periods of uncertainty often create movement at the top end of the employment market, and several attendees noted that the current climate may create unexpected opportunities for strategic hiring. As senior professionals reassess roles — and, in some cases, face restructuring within their organisations — the market is becoming noticeably more fluid.

For businesses able to act, this presents a rare window to strengthen teams, rethink leadership structures and bring in expertise that may previously have been inaccessible. Rather than simply reducing costs, some companies are viewing this moment as a chance to recalibrate internally and build leaner, sharper organisations for the next phase of growth.

What linked every conversation throughout the evening was adaptability.

The businesses navigating this period best are not necessarily the biggest, but the ones reacting fastest to changing behaviours — whether through pricing, positioning, product offering or communication strategy.

Dubai has always rewarded agility. But moments like this tend to accelerate decision-making, compressing strategies that might once have taken years into weeks.

While regional uncertainty undoubtedly set the context for the discussion, the overwhelming mood in the room was not one of concern — it was one of recalibration.

The market is still moving. Consumers are still spending, investors remain active, and audiences remain engaged.