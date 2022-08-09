Dubai’s biggest bank gives staff a pay rise for inflation

New strategy will promote the economic and social development of the Emirate of Sharjah
Dubai’s biggest bank Emirates NBD has given most employees a pay rise of up to eight per cent to help cushion against rising costs of living driven by inflation, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The increases varied according to seniority and were part of a mid-cycle salary adjustment for inflation, with top executives receiving smaller or no increases, the sources said.
Most employees received a pay rise of between five per cent and eight per cent, with lower-paid staff receiving the biggest increase, one of the sources, who has direct knowledge of the matter, said.
Emirates NBD, majority owned by Dubai’s government, said it did not comment on staff-related matters.
“As a people-first organisation and a leading employer, Emirates NBD has remained committed to initiatives and policies that support staff wellbeing, while adopting a robust employee recognition program,” a spokesperson added in an emailed response to a Reuters query.
It was not immediately clear if the salary increases were only for employees in the UAE. The lender also has operations in Egypt, India, Turkey and elsewhere.
Annual inflation in the oil-producing Gulf state reached 3.4 per cent in the first quarter, according to the central bank, which has projected 5.6 per cent inflation for the year. The UAE has not published monthly inflation figures this year.
The trajectory of price increases represents a significant turnaround from deflation throughout 2019, 2020 and the first seven months of 2021.
In recent months people have voiced concerns over increasing living costs in the UAE, with retail fuel prices now up around 55 per cent so far this year, falling from a high of about 80 per cent.
The UAE is the only Gulf Arab country without a cap on domestic fuel prices, leading to petrol costs surging at the pump.
Dubai average rental prices for apartments and townhouses rose by 29 per cent and 33 per cent in the first half of the year and for villas by 64 per cent, according to Betterhomes, as the property market continued a strong post-pandemic recovery.
Emirates NBD in late July reported a 42 per cent jump in second quarter profit to Dh3.5 billion ($952.98 million).
The Central Bank of the UAE has increased its base rate a cumulative 225 basis points since March in parallel with the U.S. Federal Reserve, because its currency is pegged to the dollar, as central banks globally battle historic inflation. — Reuters
New strategy will promote the economic and social development of the Emirate of Sharjah
The ADX-listed company said it secured all regulatory approvals and reduced its share capital to Dh1.435 billion from Dh2.325 billion to absorb all the accumulated losses
The UAE government is expected to announce its corporate tax policy framework, including its transfer pricing regulation, this summer
Excellent half year results and successful strategic execution are testament to the vital role that the company is playing in enabling significant production capacity growth for Adnoc as well as the UAE’s objective to achieve gas self-sufficiency
Yahsat is on track to grow 2022 financial year dividend by at least two per cent to 16.12 fils per share or Dh393 million ($107 million), split into two equal instalments payable around October 2022 and May 2023
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of Canadian regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the next 60 days
Strong result driven primarily by subsidiary's solid performance and profitable business acquisitions in first half 2022; H1 total revenue climbs 121% to Dh21.93 billion
An investor sentiment survey of over 2,800 investors and 1,100 business owners across 14 markets by UBS found that investors worldwide are focused on their retirement savings, with some holding off on making big purchases