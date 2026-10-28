Dubai’s Amanat buys UK specialist care provider Cornerstone Healthcare

Amanat Holdings, the Dubai Financial Market-listed operator of healthcare and education businesses, has completed the acquisition of UK specialist care provider Cornerstone Healthcare Holdings through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cambridge Health Group (CHG).

The deal values Cornerstone at an initial enterprise value of £71 million, with up to £5 million in further deferred payments linked to performance. That implies a total potential enterprise value of £76 million, or about Dh380 million. Amanat said it funded the purchase from internal resources and expects returns above CHG’s investment hurdle rate.

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Cornerstone was acquired from Ignite Growth, a UK-focused private equity investor.

The acquisition establishes CHG’s first operating presence in the UK and takes its total capacity beyond 1,000 beds. Amanat has also set a new medium-term target for CHG to exceed 1,500 beds, through organic expansion, new facility development and selective acquisitions.

Since 2021, CHG has grown from about 260 beds to more than 700 licensed beds across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It has invested or committed about AED800 million across its existing operations and development pipeline.

Dh1.5 billion strategy

The deal forms part of the growth strategy Amanat announced in July 2026, under which it plans to deploy about Dh1.5 billion across its healthcare and education businesses. The company is targeting a return on equity of at least 10 per cent.

With Cornerstone, completed and committed capital deployment reaches about Dh0.9 billion, or 60 per cent of the target.

“With approximately Dh0.9 billion of our Dh1.5 billion capital deployment target completed and committed, we are making tangible progress in executing this strategy,” said Dr Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri, chairman of Amanat.

Cornerstone operates four specialist care homes with 283 beds across the South of England. They care for people with complex dementia, neuro-progressive conditions, severe mental illness, acquired brain injury and neurorehabilitation needs. The company has relationships with NHS Integrated Care Boards and local authority commissioners.