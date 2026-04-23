Dubai’s Al Habtoor Group launches arbitration against Lebanon

The Al Habtoor Group has formally initiated international arbitration proceedings against the Lebanese Republic under the relevant bilateral investment treaty, marking a significant escalation in a long-running dispute over its investments in the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Dubai-based conglomerate confirmed that the Request for Arbitration, along with supporting documentation, has been submitted through the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in Washington, DC. The Lebanese government has also been formally notified in accordance with established international arbitration procedures.

The Group, represented by international law firm White & Case, said the decision follows what it described as “prolonged, sustained and good-faith efforts” to resolve the matter amicably. These efforts, it said, have been fully exhausted without any meaningful or constructive outcome.

Al Habtoor Group stated that its investments in Lebanon were made based on the country’s legal and regulatory framework, as well as the protections offered under applicable international agreements.

However, it claims to have incurred “significant losses and damages” as a result of measures taken by the Lebanese Republic over an extended period, as well as what it described as a failure to adequately protect its investments.

The Group did not specify the exact nature of the disputed investments or the financial quantum of the claims but emphasised that the arbitration process reflects a “clear and deliberate decision” to pursue all available legal avenues to safeguard its rights and seek full redress.

“The commencement of these proceedings reflects a firm commitment to uphold investor protections under international law,” the statement said, adding that Al Habtoor Group will pursue the process “firmly and with discipline.”

ICSID, part of the World Bank Group, provides facilities for the conciliation and arbitration of investment disputes between governments and foreign investors. Such proceedings are typically used when parties seek resolution outside domestic courts under international treaty protections.

Al Habtoor Group, founded in 1970 by Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, is one of the UAE’s prominent conglomerates with diversified interests spanning hospitality, automotive, real estate and education. The company has grown alongside the UAE’s economic development and maintains operations across several international markets.

The arbitration is expected to proceed under ICSID rules, with both parties required to submit detailed legal arguments and evidence before any tribunal is constituted to hear the case.