Dubai’s Al-Futtaim Toyota and Lexus ask owners to fix free Takata airbag recall

Dubai’s Al-Futtaim Toyota and Lexus announced a new campaign, “Don't Risk It, Fix It”, urging owners of affected vehicles who have not yet responded to earlier safety notices to get their cars checked and repaired without delay.

The Takata airbag inflator recall, while not new, remains the largest automotive safety recall in history, affecting millions of vehicles from multiple manufacturers worldwide.

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The inflators in affected vehicles can degrade over time, a process that speeds up in high heat and humidity – conditions the UAE’s climate provides in abundance.

Unrepaired vehicles therefore continue to carry an ongoing safety risk, one that can be eliminated with a free airbag inflator replacement.

No cost, no conditions

Jacques Brent, managing Ddirector of Al-Futtaim Toyota and Lexus, said the campaign was focused squarely on customer safety.

“This campaign is about one thing: Keeping our valued customers safe. A vehicle that drives and feels perfectly fine may still be carrying this risk undetected. Checking your VIN takes minutes, the repair costs nothing, and the peace of mind it brings is everything. We are urging every affected owner to act today, and bring their Toyota and Lexus vehicles in for quick and cost-free airbag replacement,” said Brent.

Every faulty inflator will be replaced free of charge, with no service fees or hidden costs, regardless of the vehicle's age or ownership history. The repair takes under an hour and is carried out by trained technicians at authorised Al-Futtaim Toyota and Lexus service centres across the UAE.

“Whether you drive an affected Toyota or a Lexus, our commitment to you remains the same – we will fix your vehicle, at no cost, with no hassle. Visit our website, check your VIN, and let our teams take care of the rest. There is simply no reason to wait,” Brent added.

Affected models

Owners of the following Toyota models should check their VIN immediately:

Alphard (2002-2017)

Corolla (2003-2010)

Sequoia (2002-2017)

Yaris Hatchback (2005-2008)

Yaris (2005-2011)

RAV4 (2003-2005)

The following Lexus models are also affected:

ES350 (2006-2011)

GX460 (2010-2016)

IS Convertible (2010-2015)

IS350/250 (2006-2012)

LS-F (2011-2013)

RX (2016-2017)

SC430 (2001-2009)

How to get it fixed

The process involves three steps:

Check – Visit the Toyota or Lexus website and enter your 17-digit VIN.

Book – Schedule the free repair online, or call Lexus on 800 53987 or Toyota on 800 23668677.

Fix – Visit the nearest Al-Futtaim Toyota or Lexus service centre for the replacement