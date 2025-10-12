  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 12, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 20, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB overcast.png35.2°C

Sheikh Mohammed lauds son as Dubai becomes world's largest licenced virtual asset market

Dubai currently oversees more than 40 licensed virtual asset service providers and trading volumes, with transactions exceeding Dh2.5 trillion since January 2025

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 2:04 PM

Top Stories

Dubai billionaire says Emirati youth who refrain from marriage must be held accountable

Dubai billionaire says Emirati youth who refrain from marriage must be held accountable

Robots that think, air taxis without pilots: Inside e&'s futuristic Gitex pavilion

Robots that think, air taxis without pilots: Inside e&'s futuristic Gitex pavilion

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

On the third anniversary of the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, Dubai's Ruler announced the bustling city leads as the largest licensed virtual assets market in the world, with transactions exceeding Dh2.5 trillion since the beginning of the year.

The authority, created under the supervision of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, currently oversees more than 40 licensed virtual asset service providers and trading volumes.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Zingfront HK launches Tax Brackets platform for multi-country income tax calculations

thumb-image

Unstable weather in UAE: Authorities 'closely monitoring' changing conditions

thumb-image

UAE: Cloud kitchens, restaurants growing; RAK forum helps small businesses scale

thumb-image

Trump's India envoy Gor 'optimistic' after meeting PM Modi

thumb-image

Watch: 'Are you okay?' Prince William holds back tears in short film on impact of suicide

 

Sheikh Maktoum also announced on Sunday, October 12, the approval of the Dubai Financial Sector Strategy during the meeting of the Higher Committee for the Development of the Economic and Financial Sector in Dubai, along with its transformative projects.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"An entirely new economic sector has been added to our national economy in just three years .. Thank you, Maktoum bin Mohammed .. with you, we are confident in the future of our national economy," praised his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum also reviewed the key achievements of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

"This reflects the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who issued the world’s first law regulating virtual assets three years ago to cement Dubai’s leadership in future economic and financial sectors," said the leader, while acknowledging his father's efforts while laying the foundational bricks of the authority.

The leader stressed that they remain committed to advancing "our financial and economic ecosystem, and ensuring that Dubai continues to serve as a global model for emerging economic sectors and the leading hub for future economy".