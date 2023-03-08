Dubai WoodShow exhibitors showcase latest trends, tech

Default settings in tech designs inflate the costs of purchases by adding extra amounts
The participating exhibitors at the Dubai International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Trade Show are showcasing the latest trends, technological innovations, wood products, alternative raw materials, and production scenarios in the wood and woodworking industry.
The exhibition, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre and conclude today, is hosting nine country pavilions, including China, Russia, Panama, Portugal, Turkey, USA, France, India, along with that of the exhibition’s “country of honour”, the Arab Republic of Egypt.
These pavilions exhibited a variety of wood products and high-quality woodworking machinery. The exhibitors, with their latest innovative solutions on display, aim to meet the needs and expectations of wood industry practitioners for them to keep abreast of the current developments in the global markets.
The Dubai WoodShow is set to recognise the winners of its WoodShow Innovation and Excellence Awards during its Gala Dinner tonight. — Wam
