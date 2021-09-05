Dubai: Will gold price hit $1,850 this week?
24K price likely to trade between Dh216 and Dh228 this week
Gold prices can rise to $1,850-70 an ounce if it sustains a break above $1,830 following disappointing US jobs data and the continued weakness of the dollar, say analysts.
The precious metal edged higher on the last day of the week to close at $1,827.46 an ounce nearly one per cent. In the UAE, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh221.5 per gram, 22K at Dh208.0, 21K at Dh198.5 and 18K at Dh170.
The rate of new jobs being added to the US economy slowed to 235,000 for August, much below expectations of 750,000. The August data was also disappointing when compared to June and July figures of 962,000 and 1,053,000, respectively.
“Disappointing US jobs data abated investors’ fears of any early taper and exerted further pressure on the already weak dollar thereby further supported the dollar-denominated metal. Nonetheless, from long term perspective, gold rallies will likely be capped as the US Federal Reserve has signalled it would pull back its stimulus later this year,” said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial.
However, if gold can give a sustained break above $1,830, it’ll see the next resistance near $1,850-70 region. On the downside, support for the metal is seen near $1,780-$1,800. In UAE, 24K gold price is likely to trade between Dh216 and Dh228 in days ahead, added Valecha.
Richard Snow, analyst at DailyFX, said the precious metal could very likely continue the long-term uptrend but needs to clear the $1,830 mark which would likely be made possible from a continued decline in the dollar.
“However, the risk to this outlook remains that should the market anticipate a greater possibility of tapering in the build-up to the September 22 address, this could very well play out via renewed dollar strength which places downward pressure on gold prices,” he added.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Corporate
Ouster expands commercial presence to Middle East
Partners with leading distributors and integrators in the region to... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE private firms' hiring at over 3-year high
PMI data shows business activity rising at the fastest pace since... READ MORE
-
Americas
Boeing 787 Dreamliner deliveries not likely to...
Distribution stalls amid disagreements with US safety regulators READ MORE
-
Aviation
Aviation faces turbulence as airlines cut back on ...
According to the UK-based global travel data provider OAG,... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Walk through India’s Expo 2020 Dubai ...
New footage features a walkthrough of the pavilion and its four floors READ MORE
-
Jobs
RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to...
The RTA has been ranked as one of the top govt entities in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine for vaccinated...
Here is all you need to know about requirements for green list and... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE private firms' hiring at over 3-year high
PMI data shows business activity rising at the fastest pace since... READ MORE
News
Dubai: RTA to launch new hourly bus route from Sept 9
4 September 2021
News
UAE jobs: IT roles that are most in demand in UAE in 2021-22
4 September 2021
News
UAE weather alert: Heavy rains lash parts of country
4 September 2021
News
Abu Dhabi: 17% of drivers flout school bus 'stop' sign rule