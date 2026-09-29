Dubai will emerge ‘stronger and better’ after overcoming challenges, says Emirates president

Dubai will become a “beacon of example,” after it overcomes current challenges as it is on route to bounce back stronger and better, President of Emirates Airlines Sir Tim Clark, said.

“If we do what we have done in the last four years, the world will take real notice of what is going on, more than they've done now,” he said, adding that he believes Dubai will become “the beacon of example of the way to do it, because we have a very, very visually forthright and very direct government pushing us along that way.”

Clark was speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit World event on Tuesday, where he was awarded the FHS Lifetime Achievement Award for his efforts in elevating Emirates into a global brand.

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The Emirates’ president said that the airlines has “great plans” going forward, mentioning Al Maktoum International Airport, which will “take us to another level,” he said.

“We never thought we would globalise the airline by 2015,” he said after being awarded. “We never thought we would have a fleet of this size.” Emirates fleet consist of A380s, A350s, and Boeing 77s, making it one of the youngest fleets in the world.

The airline is currently operating at 93 per cent capacity and has 98 per cent of its network fully operational, Emirates’ Deputy President said earlier this month.