Dubai wellness real estate gains momentum as healthy living shapes demand

Dubai’s luxury property market is increasingly being shaped by a growing focus on health and wellbeing, as developers respond to rising demand for homes and communities designed to support healthier lifestyles. According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) Initiative Trends 2026 report, wellness real estate is one of the fastest-growing segments of the global wellness economy and is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2029.

The report identified the UAE as one of the world’s fastest-growing wellness real estate markets, noting that the sector grew from $3.3 billion in 2017 to $14.6 billion in 2025 and now represents more than 12 per cent of all construction activity in the country. It also said more than 555,000 wellness-focused residential units are in the pipeline across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Industry analysts say the trend reflects a broader shift in buyer preferences, with wellness increasingly viewed as a core requirement rather than a premium add-on. The GWI report noted that consumers are looking for environments that actively support health, wellbeing and longevity, with developers incorporating features aimed at improving physical and mental wellness.

The report highlighted several emerging trends in wellness-focused development, including neuroarchitecture, which examines how light, acoustics and spatial design influence mood and cognitive performance, as well as primal architecture that uses natural materials, softer lighting and intuitive layouts to create calmer living environments. It also pointed to growing interest in reducing exposure to microplastics through the use of natural materials such as stone, wood and wool.

A stronger emphasis on walkability, community interaction and healthy ageing is also influencing residential design. The report suggests that better-designed neighbourhoods can help residents maintain mobility, independence and overall wellbeing throughout their lives.

Dubai-based luxury developer Keturah said the findings underline the need for wider industry collaboration as wellness moves into the mainstream of real estate development. “The next phase for the industry is collaboration rather than competition,” said Talal M. Al Gaddah, CEO and Founder of Keturah. “We need planners, architects, public health leaders and wellness professionals working together, not developers acting alone. Dubai has the government vision and the market momentum to lead this globally, and now the wider industry needs to catch up.”

The comments come as Dubai continues to attract high-net-worth buyers seeking lifestyle-driven investments. Developers are increasingly positioning wellness as a key component of long-term value creation, reflecting growing consumer interest in healthier living environments and preventive health measures.

The GWI report argues that the built environment is becoming a form of health infrastructure rather than simply a backdrop to everyday life. It says the sector is evolving from wellness as a luxury aspiration to wellness as an evidence-based element of residential planning and community development.