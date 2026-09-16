Dubai tourism stays resilient as hotels pivot after regional tensions

Dubai’s hospitality sector is showing continued resilience in the aftermath of regional tensions linked to the Iran conflict, with hotels reporting sustained demand across leisure, corporate and business-events segments despite short-term disruptions to travel patterns.

Industry players say Dubai’s accessibility, strong air connectivity and reputation as a safe destination have helped the emirate maintain tourism momentum even as geopolitical developments briefly affected booking behaviour across the region.

“We have maintained momentum by diversifying our source markets, particularly across the GCC, India and China, strengthening domestic and regional campaigns, adapting pricing dynamically and balancing leisure, corporate, MICE and food-and-beverage business,” said Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager for IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City.

His comments reflect a broader trend across Dubai’s tourism industry, where operators have focused on widening their customer base and reducing reliance on individual markets to mitigate the impact of regional uncertainties. “Dubai’s hospitality sector has continued to demonstrate strong resilience,” Schmelter said. “While regional developments can create short-term shifts in booking patterns, demand has remained supported by Dubai’s accessibility, safety and diverse tourism offering.”

The recovery is also being driven by the return of international air connectivity, encouraging hotels to target long-haul and emerging source markets. InterContinental Dubai Festival City’s focus includes growing business from India, China and South America alongside its established GCC clientele.

A major contributor to growth remains the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) segment, which many hospitality operators view as a stable source of year-round demand.

According to Schmelter, the property’s core focus is its position as a major events destination. “Our core message is our strength as a MICE-led cluster, which remains the largest driver of our business,” he said. “With an extensive portfolio of hotels, meeting facilities and large-scale event venues, we can accommodate everything from international conferences to social celebrations and weddings.”

As Dubai continues to attract global conferences and corporate gatherings, hotels are increasingly blending business and leisure offerings to appeal to evolving traveller preferences.

“Travellers increasingly expect experiences that combine business, leisure, dining and wellbeing, supported by seamless technology and meaningful personalisation,” Schmelter said. “We are also seeing stronger demand for authentic local experiences, responsible travel and flexible event solutions.”

He believes technology and artificial intelligence will play a growing role in the sector but should complement rather than replace hospitality’s human element.

“The way forward is to use technology and AI to enhance efficiency and guest understanding while preserving the genuine human connection at the heart of hospitality,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2027, InterContinental Dubai Festival City plans to invest in room and dining upgrades, expand its events business and deepen its presence in international markets. The focus will remain on combining technology with personalised service as Dubai’s tourism sector enters its next phase of growth.

Beyond growth initiatives, sustainability is also becoming a greater consideration. The hotel cluster’s measures include an on-site filtration and bottling facility designed to eliminate around two million single-use plastic bottles annually, alongside efforts to reduce plastic waste through wooden key cards and bulk bathroom amenities.