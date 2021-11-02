Dubai to list Dewa on stock market soon

The listing of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority will be done in stages in order to take into consideration its huge assets.

The Dewa power station in Dubai. — AFP file photo

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 4:34 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 4:58 PM

Dubai plans to list its main water and power utility in the coming months, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The listing of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) will be done in stages in order “to take into consideration its huge assets,” he added.

Dewa, which owns the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, had 884,404 water customers and 990,258 electricity customers as of the end of 2020, according to company data. It has a planned production capacity of 5,000 megawatts by the end of the decade.

Sheikh Maktoum on Monday announced the listing of 10 government and state-owned companies on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) as part of accelerating new listings in various sectors including energy, logistics and retail. However, the authorities have not disclosed which other companies will be listed.

Sheikh Maktoum, who oversees stock market and bourses in the emirate, also approved plans to launch a Dh2 billion ($544.6 million) market-maker fund to boost trading on the stock market. He also gave go ahead to launch of a Dh1 billion fund to encourage technology companies to list on the local bourse.

