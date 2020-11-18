Dubai to host region’s largest global gold convention on Nov 23

The key objective of the conference is to showcase the entire gamut of gold trade.

The GCC’s largest global gold convention will be held in Dubai on November 23 with a wider participation of gold industry companies, mines, refiners, traders, authorities, government officials and regulators from across the world.

Hosted by IBMC International, Global Gold Convention 2020 (GGC 2020) is the first ‘hybrid’ industry-led event this year in Dubai in strict compliance with Covid-19 protocols and guidelines.

The event at Armani Hotel will see participation of ministers, diplomats, industry leaders from Africa, Asia, Europe, and the US across multiple verticals within the gold industry.

The key objective of the conference is to showcase the entire gamut of gold trade, investment and joint venture opportunities, import and export, logistics, refining, mining, jewellery manufacturing, bullion trade and retail opportunities around the globe as well as in the UAE.

“Encouraged by the overwhelming success of the 2019 convention, we have decided to widen the scope to global levels and to hold the Conference as the first major event from Dubai this year which will demonstrate the UAE economy’s resilience power and the gold industry’s potential to make the UAE the hub of global gold trade,” said Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Hamed, chairman of IBMC UAE.

Sajith Kumar PK, managing director and CEO of IBMC, said the convention provides a platform for global gold economies to explore innovative and secured business and investment opportunities with the UAE. “We have scheduled separate sessions for the newly launched IBMC projects including US Digital & Stable Gold Currency, SME Economy e-Marketplace Platform for Secured Gold Business and selected country focused industry sessions from 33 participating countries including Israel.”

IBMC will unveil innovative programmes such as gold eMarketplace Trade Flow in its SME Economy Platform which will enable all classes of participants to do investments and business transparently. The convention will help participants explore potential opportunities available globally in gold businesses and investments by connecting the UAE as a major hub. — issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com