Dubai to host Pakistan Property show today

First-ever display of ‘Magic Fiber’ in ME to showcase the world’s most advanced nanofiber products and applications
Business2 days ago
The third edition of the Pakistan property show will be held in Dubai from December 3.
The two-day event, to be organised by the country’s largest real estate portal zameen.com, will present more than 125 projects to the Pakistani diaspora.
The bustling Dubai, with its post-pandemic energy and never-ending opportunities, welcomes foreign premium properties to showcase and enables Non-Resident-Pakistanis (NRPs) to explore opportunities to invest in real estate back home.
"Pakistan Property Event 2021 will kick start on December 3 till December 4, at Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), from 10 am to 8 pm," according to the statement issued by zameen.com.
Leading Pakistani banks will also present at the event to facilitate non-resident Pakistanis for home financing at discounted rates.
Zameen.com is the first and largest property portal in Pakistan and is among the top five property portals in the world. It was founded in 2006 and has since revolutionised the real estate industry of Pakistan by connecting buyers and sellers online in a highly convenient way, making it a household name among Pakistanis around the world.
With over 550,000 new listings each month, and over 5.5 million monthly users, it is the pioneering property portal of Pakistan, with more than 15,000 agencies registered.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
First-ever display of ‘Magic Fiber’ in ME to showcase the world’s most advanced nanofiber products and applications
Business2 days ago
The majority of the group’s profit came from banking and financial services, oil and gas, and aluminium production while transportation reduced its losses despite ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions.
Business3 days ago
The 50 per cent discount offer is valid on all gold and selected diamond jewellery available across all the Joyalukkas UAE showrooms only
Business3 days ago
New laws and amendments will boost the confidence of the business community and attract more investment into the country
Business4 days ago
The Newage-infoShare Academy partnership will bring together deep skills in software design, development & deployment, machine learning, data science & IT technology strategy to help support individual and organisation digital talent, digital leadership, and digital entrepreneurship
Business4 days ago
The launch of the centre in 2024 is a part of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s (Adio) programme to attract investment that drives innovation
Business4 days ago
What is happening now is that as Covid-19 cases continue to decline, residents are regaining confidence in in-store shopping. This is according to a Kearney study in which UAE respondents cite convenience (51 per cent), enhanced shopping experience (49 per cent) and competitive pricing (44 per cent) as the main motivators driving them back to brick and mortar stores
Business4 days ago
Over the past 14 years, starting 2007, the Nifty 50 Index has offered stellar returns of 253 per cent.
Business4 days ago