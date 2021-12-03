Dubai to host Pakistan Property show today

More than 125 projects across the country will be offered at the two-day exhibition at Pakistan Association Dubai.

Published: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 12:03 AM Last updated: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 12:05 AM

The third edition of the Pakistan property show will be held in Dubai from December 3.

The two-day event, to be organised by the country’s largest real estate portal zameen.com, will present more than 125 projects to the Pakistani diaspora.

The bustling Dubai, with its post-pandemic energy and never-ending opportunities, welcomes foreign premium properties to showcase and enables Non-Resident-Pakistanis (NRPs) to explore opportunities to invest in real estate back home.

"Pakistan Property Event 2021 will kick start on December 3 till December 4, at Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), from 10 am to 8 pm," according to the statement issued by zameen.com.

Leading Pakistani banks will also present at the event to facilitate non-resident Pakistanis for home financing at discounted rates.

Zameen.com is the first and largest property portal in Pakistan and is among the top five property portals in the world. It was founded in 2006 and has since revolutionised the real estate industry of Pakistan by connecting buyers and sellers online in a highly convenient way, making it a household name among Pakistanis around the world.

With over 550,000 new listings each month, and over 5.5 million monthly users, it is the pioneering property portal of Pakistan, with more than 15,000 agencies registered.

