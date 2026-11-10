Dubai tenants can split rent payments into smaller instalments

Tenants living in Dubai Residential properties will be able to split their rent into smaller instalments under a new partnership with UAE-based fintech platform Rentify, offering greater flexibility in managing rental payments.

The service will be available to eligible new and renewing tenants across Dubai Residential’s 22 communities, which are home to more than 146,000 residents.

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Under the arrangement, tenants whose rent is paid in four equal instalments can use Rentify to divide their first instalment into smaller payments, instead of paying the full amount at once.

New tenants will also be able to access the option when signing their lease agreements.

The service will be available through credit cards issued by selected banks, subject to eligibility requirements, applicable rates and terms.

More flexibility for tenants

Dubai Residential said the partnership is designed to give tenants additional options for managing their rental expenses, particularly when larger payments become due.

The new service will complement existing rent payment methods rather than replace them.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Residential, said the partnership reflects the company’s efforts to simplify the rental process and provide residents with more payment choices.

“Partnering with Rentify reflects our commitment to making the rental journey simpler, more flexible and increasingly digital, while responding to the evolving needs of our residents,” he said.

He added that the company is working to improve the resident experience across different stages of renting, from signing contracts to making payments and renewing leases.

Digital rental services

Rashed Hareb Al Mheiri, Co-Founder and CEO of Rentify, said tenants are increasingly seeking greater flexibility in how they manage rental payments.

He said the partnership would expand payment options across one of Dubai’s largest residential portfolios.

Rajneel Kumar, Co-Founder of Rentify, added that technology and financial services could help create a more convenient rental experience for tenants and property owners.

The partnership forms part of Dubai Residential’s wider digital strategy, which includes allowing residents to manage services through its mobile application.

The app currently offers access to maintenance requests, lease renewals, move-in and move-out services, rental payments and community updates.

Dubai Residential said the new payment option would provide eligible tenants with greater flexibility while supporting its efforts to make rental services more accessible and convenient.