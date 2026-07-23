Dubai teenagers build global economics network reaching 78 countries

Three Dubai-based students have built a global economics community that has attracted more than 5,600 members across 78 countries, underscoring the growing entrepreneurial culture among young people in the UAE.

The initiative, Youth Economy Lab (YEL), was founded by Joseph Augustine, a Year 11 student at GEMS Modern Academy, alongside Year 12 students Yuvraj Vikrant Bharadia of Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills and Kabir Pasricha of Jumeirah College. The organisation has been registered in the United States as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and now operates through 41 chapters worldwide.

The project emerges as the UAE strengthens its position as the Middle East's leading startup hub. The country remains ranked first globally in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for the fifth consecutive year, supported by growing investment in sectors including artificial intelligence, financial technology and green technology.

Speaking at a recent event in Dubai, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said the UAE now hosts more than 1,600 technology startups and accounts for about a quarter of the region's tech startup market, valued at nearly $4 billion.

YEL's founders say the idea grew from a perceived gap in economics education for secondary school students.

"What started as an ambitious 90 Day Essay Challenge turned into a globally published, student-written anthology, which then transformed YEL into a genuine movement," said Yuvraj Vikrant Bharadia, YEL's co-founder and chief executive.

He said many opportunities in economics, finance and public policy remain inaccessible to students because of university-level barriers and high programme costs.

"Students shouldn't have to wait until university to take economics seriously," Bharadia said. "We decided to take all of that and make it free."

The platform offers free research competitions, investment and business simulations, mentorship programmes and speaker sessions featuring academics, entrepreneurs and senior executives. According to the founders, YEL's content has reached more than 600,000 people organically and attracted over 5,800 followers on LinkedIn.

Kabir Pasricha, who leads innovation and strategy, said the organisation was designed to be accessible regardless of a student's background. "The only barrier to getting started should be curiosity," he said.

The initiative has received international recognition, including selection as a 2026 IB Global Youth Action Fund awardee from more than 3,500 applicants worldwide. It has also secured collaborations with organisations including Wall Street Oasis and Microsoft's corporate social responsibility programme, expanding access to professional networks and educational resources for students.