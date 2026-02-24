Dubai Taxi's 2025 net profit up 7%; Board recommends Dh142m H2 dividend

Dubai’s leading taxi and limousine service Dubai Taxi Company (DTC)’s net profit increased by 7 per cent year on year to Dh356.1 million in 2025, up from Dh331.3 million in 2024. The company’s board of directors also approved a final dividend for the second half of 2025 of Dh142 million, adding up to 5.68 fils per share.

This follows an interim dividend of Dh160.7 million for the first half of 2025, which was distributed in August, bringing the total dividends to Dh302.7 million, amounting to 12.11 fils per share, a 7.5 per cent jump compared to the previous year.

53 million taxi and limo trips

The company saw an 8 per cent jump in taxi and limousine trips, recording 53 million trips in 2025. The company’s revenues increased by 13 per cent in 2025 to Dh2.47 billion, and overall showed strong operational and financial performance only two years since it went public.

DTC, part of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai, expanded its taxi, limousine, and delivery bike fleets, which aided in its strong financial performance. As of December 2025, the operational taxi fleet reached 6,217 vehicles, which include 525 fully electric ones.

The taxi service continued to dominate the taxi market in Dubai, maintaining a share of 45 per cent during 2025. Its taxi segment delivered 11 per cent year on year growth to Dh2.14 billion. Its limousine segment also recorded stable revenue growth of 4 per cent year on year to Dh128.9 million, while its bus segment saw the same percentage to Dh1224 million.

Its partnership with Bolt, an Estonian multinational mobility company, also supported its e-hailing activity, with trips increasing 24 per cent to 20.8 million.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 12 per cent year on year to Dh652 million, which is attributed to higher trip volumes, continued revenue growth, and ongoing cost discipline.

Fleet expansion

The taxi company invested in expanding its feet, with a focus on smart and environmentally friendly vehicles, the company’s CEO, Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, said. He added that DTC’s performance for 2025 is the first of its five-year corporate strategy, which delivered strong financial results. In 2024, DTC launched a new five-year corporate strategy that aims to reinforce it as the region’s premier mobility operator.

“We remain focused on scaling our network and advancing our technological capabilities through targeted investment, innovation and strategic partnerships that directly support the smart mobility vision of Dubai and the wider UAE,” DTC’s Chairman, Abdul Muhsen Kalbat, said.

Established in 1994, DTC is Dubai’s leading provider of mobility solutions, with more than 11,000 vehicles, including 6,200 taxis.