Dubai Taxi completes Dh1.45 billion acquisition of Abu Dhabi’s National Taxi

The successful acquisition makes Dubai Taxi as the UAE’s largest taxi operator, with combined fleet exceeding 9,500 vehicles across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 8 Jul 2026, 4:49 PM
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Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) on Wednesday announced the completion of its acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital of National Taxi, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

The acquisition strengthens the company’s leadership position in Dubai with an approximately 59 per cent market share, while establishing a strong presence in the UAE capital with an approximately 12 per cent market share.

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The combined taxi fleet will exceed 9,500 vehicles across the UAE, making DTC the largest taxi operator in the country. The acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive from the first full year of ownership, with further upside from identified operational synergies, while the company maintains its attractive dividend profile.

“The successful completion of the acquisition of National Taxi is the first transformational acquisition since our IPO and an important moment in our long-term growth strategy. National Taxi strengthens our leadership position in Dubai, establishes a meaningful presence in Abu Dhabi and creates a leading multi-emirate mobility platform with greater scale and reach,” said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of DTC.

“Our focus now turns to integrating National Taxi into the DTC Group and delivering the substantial strategic and financial benefits of the transaction to create long-term value for our shareholders,” he added.

For the year ended July 2025, National Taxi reported revenue of Dh774 million and Ebitda of Dh183 million, with a fleet of over 2,700 vehicles.

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