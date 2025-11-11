Dubai Taxi Company posts 28% surge in Q3 on strong mobility demand

Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC) reported a robust third-quarter performance, with net profit jumping 28 per cent year-on-year to Dh76.4 million, driven by higher trip volumes and sustained demand across its mobility segments.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 15 per cent to Dh585.3 million, supported by fleet expansion and a 7 per cent increase in completed trips, which totaled 13.1 million across taxi and limousine services. Ebitda rose 23 per cent to Dh151.4 million, lifting margins to 26 per cent, up two percentage points from a year earlier.

The company’s taxi segment remained the main revenue driver, generating Dh506 million, up 12 per cent year-on-year, as the operational fleet grew to 6,215 vehicles, including 401 fully electric units. Limousine revenue edged up 1 per cent to Dh27.8 million, while the bus segment nearly doubled its revenue to Dh29.8 million following revised contract terms with a major client. Delivery bike services surged 62 per cent to Dh18.3 million, reflecting strong growth in the on-demand delivery market.

DTC distributed Dh160.7 million in dividends for the first half of the year in August, in line with its policy of paying out at least 85 per cent of annual net profit. The company ended the quarter with a net debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.5x and a cash balance of Dh68 million.

Chief Executive Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi said the results underscore DTC’s “disciplined execution and operational excellence,” adding that a strategic partnership with Kabi during the quarter marked a major step toward advancing Dubai’s e-hailing ecosystem. The alliance integrates DTC’s 6,215 taxis and Kabi’s 3,680 vehicles into Bolt and Zed platforms, aligning with the city’s goal to shift 80 per cent of taxi trips to e-hailing.

Looking ahead, DTC plans to maintain growth momentum through efficiency gains, digital enablement, and fleet optimization, while progressing toward its target of full electrification by 2040.