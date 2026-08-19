Dubai Taxi adds 1,607 Arabia Taxi vehicles to Bolt platform

Dubai Taxi Company has signed an agreement with Arabia Taxi to add 1,607 vehicles to the Bolt platform, expanding the number of taxis available to customers across Dubai and aiming to reduce waiting times.

The deal signed with DTC’s strategic partner Bolt will integrate Arabia Taxi’s fleet into the ride-hailing platform, giving customers access to a larger pool of vehicles while improving fleet utilisation and service reliability.

The companies said the additional vehicles are expected to improve availability during periods of high demand, reduce estimated arrival times and provide a faster booking experience.

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Bolt network expands

The agreement marks another step in Dubai Taxi Company’s strategy to expand its digital mobility network and strengthen partnerships with private taxi operators.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company said the expansion was aimed at improving the customer experience as demand for app-based mobility continues to grow.

He said adding Arabia Taxi’s fleet to Bolt would help DTC scale its network more efficiently while supporting Dubai’s push towards smarter and more connected transport services.

Rawoof Ali Executive Director of Arabia Taxi said joining the Bolt platform would allow the company’s fleet and drivers to reach a wider customer base and improve operational efficiency.

The partnership also supports Bolt’s continued expansion in Dubai’s mobility market.