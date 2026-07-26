Dubai Taxi reports Dh1 billion H1 revenue despite weaker tourism demand

Dubai Taxi Company, the emirate’s leading taxi operator, reported revenue of over Dh1 billion in the first half of this year despite a reduction in airport and tourism-related demand in the second quarter.

As a result of softer trip volumes across both the taxi and limousine segments, the company’s revenues for Q2 decreased 22.5 per cent year-on-year to Dh484.5 million, with EBITDA declining 57.2 per cent year-on-year to Dh77.2 million. Moreover, net profit for Q2 totalled Dh10.4 million, while H1 net profit reached Dh 61.1 million, the company said.

Taxi and limousine trips fell 24.4 per cent year-on-year to 10.3 million in the second quarter, reflecting weaker airport and tourism-related demand. However, the company said activity improved steadily through the quarter, with June trip volumes down 11.2 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 36.7 per cent decline in April, pointing to early signs of demand normalisation.

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Expansion to Abu Dhabi, Ajman

During the first half, the company continued executing its five-year strategy, expanding its regional footprint and strengthening its digital mobility platform. It acquired 600 new taxi licence plates through the latest Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) auction, increasing its Dubai market share to 46 per cent, or 59 per cent including National Taxi.

Bolt also expanded into Abu Dhabi, initially offering limousine and later taxi services, while DTC entered the Ajman market as part of its broader multi-emirate expansion strategy.

Following the end of the reporting period, DTC completed its acquisition of National Taxi after receiving regulatory approvals. The deal gives the company a meaningful presence in Abu Dhabi with an estimated 12 per cent market share and creates the UAE's largest taxi operator with a combined fleet of more than 9,000 vehicles.

The acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive from the first full year of ownership.

Demand normalisation

Looking ahead, the company said it continues to see early signs of demand normalisation despite softer market conditions than at the start of the year.

It will focus on integrating National Taxi, expanding regionally, growing its Bolt platform and investing in technology and fleet optimisation to support long-term growth.

DTC also said the RTA has recalculated monthly taxi vehicle fees for March to May, resulting in fee reductions totalling Dh25.6 million, which will be recognised in its third-quarter financial statements.

DTC’s Group CEO, Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, said, " While the operating environment remained challenging across much of the quarter, particularly in airport- and tourism-related demand, we remained fully operational across all segments and continued to serve customers across the UAE.”

He added that the company remains confident in Dubai’s long-term future, supported by ongoing urbanisation, population growth and continued investment in transport infrastructure across the emirate.

“We have also continued to make important strategic progress, including successfully completing the acquisition of National Taxi post period end, creating the UAE’s leading mobility company, driving regional expansion across the UAE and further developing our digital mobility platform,” he said.