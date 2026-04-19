Dubai targets 27,000 Emirati SMEs by 2033 with property-sector push

Dubai is accelerating efforts to expand the role of Emirati entrepreneurs in its fast-growing real estate sector as part of a wider strategy to increase the number of nationally supported small and medium-sized enterprises to 27,000 by 2033, a key target under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

A new partnership between Dubai SME and the Dubai Land Department is designed to open market access, strengthen regulatory readiness and connect local firms with developers across one of the emirate’s most dynamic sectors.

The initiative will help scale national entrepreneurship from around 19,000 supported Emirati enterprises in 2024 to 27,000 by 2033, positioning SMEs as a central pillar of Dubai’s diversification strategy. By integrating local businesses into owners’ associations and core real estate operations, the collaboration aims to translate policy ambitions into direct commercial opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs across the property value chain.

The agreement enables Dubai SME members to access opportunities linked to community management, consultancy, contracting, facilities services and property operations, while strengthening structured engagement with developers. Officials say this marks a shift toward embedding SMEs within high-impact sectors rather than limiting support to incubation and early-stage funding alone.

The partnership also aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to increase the sector’s contribution to GDP, boost homeownership and enhance market transparency while reinforcing Dubai’s global competitiveness as an investment destination.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, acting CEO of Dubai SME, said the initiative reflects the emirate’s long-term commitment to positioning national entrepreneurs at the centre of economic transformation.

“Inspired by our city’s visionary leadership, this partnership with Dubai Land Department reflects our commitment to embedding Emirati entrepreneurs more deeply within Dubai’s high-growth sectors, particularly real estate, which remains a cornerstone of the emirate’s economic diversification programme,” he said. “By strengthening collaboration between government entities and creating direct pathways for engagement between Emirati entrepreneurs and developers, we are reinforcing confidence in sustained government support for SMEs and positioning Dubai as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.”

From the regulatory side, the Real Estate Regulatory Agency — the regulatory arm of Dubai Land Department — emphasised the importance of enabling SMEs to operate within structured frameworks that support long-term participation in the sector.

Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehhi, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency at Dubai Land Department, said: “This agreement underscores Dubai Land Department’s commitment to strengthening integration across government entities and expanding strategic partnerships that support the sustainable growth of Dubai’s real estate sector. We consider small and medium enterprises to be key contributors to the sector’s value chain, and we are keen to empower them to operate within a clear, enabling regulatory environment while enhancing their readiness to participate in a wide range of real estate activities.”

He added that the initiative would also strengthen compliance standards and support the development of national capabilities in line with Dubai’s long-term property-sector roadmap.

“We are also committed to providing regulatory and advisory frameworks that enhance compliance and support the development of national talent, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, ultimately strengthening the market’s competitiveness and transparency,” Al Shehhi said.

Beyond regulatory alignment, the agreement includes specialised training programmes, structured matchmaking initiatives linking SMEs with developers, and awareness workshops designed to raise professional standards across the sector. Developers actively supporting SME participation will also receive formal recognition, reinforcing collaboration between public institutions and private-sector stakeholders.

The initiative comes amid sustained strength in Dubai’s property market, which continues to generate new opportunities across brokerage, facilities management, valuation services, PropTech and community operations. In 2025, the sector recorded more than 270,000 transactions worth over Dh917 billion, marking a historic high. Momentum carried into 2026, with the first quarter alone generating approximately Dh252 billion across more than 60,000 transactions, while total investments reached about Dh173 billion, reflecting strong demand and rising investor confidence.

SMEs already account for more than 95 per cent of registered companies in Dubai, making them a cornerstone of employment creation, innovation and supply-chain development. Expanding their participation in strategic sectors such as real estate supports localisation goals while strengthening domestic entrepreneurial capacity.

Through coordinated efforts led by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, policymakers are increasingly linking SME development directly to priority industries to ensure entrepreneurs benefit from the emirate’s growth trajectory.

As Dubai advances toward its D33 objectives, initiatives that connect national businesses with large-scale sectors like real estate are expected to play an increasingly central role in shaping the next phase of economic expansion — positioning Emirati SMEs at the heart of a more diversified, innovation-driven and globally competitive economy.