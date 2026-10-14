Dubai targets 20% growth in manufacturing industry through Chinese ties

Dubai is targeting more Chinese manufacturing companies to grow its own manufacturing industry to 20 per cent, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, Sultan Al Mansoori, said.

The emirate is aiming to use Chinese expertise in manufacturing and replicating it at home to build the right infrastructure, which will then be utilised further to serve the region, Al Mansoori said.

“We need to jump with our numbers from 9 or 11 percent right now, up to maybe 20 percent,” he told Khaleej Times in an interview. “To do that, we need to be able to build the right infrastructure with the right people who succeed in industrial manufacturing."

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Speaking on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum in Shenzhen, China, where the entity led the largest number of delegates outside the emirate, Al Mansoori said the manufacturing sector is one of the emirate’s key priorities when it comes to doing business with China, along with AI, mobility, logistics, and renewable energy.

“The message is we are ready, we are open, and we would like to work together to establish this kind of structure in Dubai,” said Al Mansoori.

Bilateral non-oil trade crosses Dh363.5 bn

UAE-Sino relations date back more than four decades, with the volume of non-oil trade doubling since the establishment of relations. Bilateral non-oil trade exceeded $111.4 (Dh409.1) billion in 2025, up 25 per cent year-on-year, according to the country’s minister of foreign trade, Thani Al Zeyoudi.

In Dubai, it grew 172-fold in 35 years, crossing Dh363.5 billion in 2025. Between 2016 and 2025, non-oil trade rose by 118.4 per cent.

Trade between the countries is expected to reach $200 billion by the end of the decade.

Growing number of Chinese companies in Dubai

The emirate has been particularly attractive for Chinese companies to set up an office across various sectors. The number of Chinese companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce has more than tripled since 2016, reaching 6,650 by the end of September 2026.

In the past year, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has seen a 9.4 per cent growth in Chinese companies based in the centre, with over 60 per cent of the 1,000 registered companies comprising of sectors in energy, engineering and machinery, and technology and telecommunications.

More recently, the Beijing-based China Securities became the latest bank to establish a regional office at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), setting up shop along with five of China’s largest banks. These banks collectively accounted for more than 30 per cent of total assets in DIFC’s Banking and Capital Markets sector.