Dubai summer travel rush: Over 3,500 kids to fly solo with Emirates over 2 weeks

Emirates on Friday said its summer will be one of the busiest time periods for its unaccompanied minors service as more than 3,500 children will travel independently with Dubai's flagship carrier over the next two weeks during the school summer break.

A large number of UAE citizens and residents travel abroad for summer vacations to cooler climes while expatriates visit their home countries during the two-month school holidays.

The airline said more than 250,000 children have travelled using its Unaccompanied Minors and Young Passenger services over the past five years alone. Most young travellers are aged 11 years and under, with the busiest routes connecting Dubai with the UK, Russia, Kenya, France, India and Egypt.

Children aged 5 to 12 years travelling alone are allowed to fly with the Dubai carrier on adult fare. The service can be booked up to 24 hours before departure.

Young travellers aged 12 to 15 years may travel independently without the service at their parent or guardian's discretion. However, families who would like additional support can request the Young Passenger Service for $50 per flight, subject to availability.

Children aged 5-12 years old can also travel in a different cabin class from their parent or guardian on the same flight, but they will be charged an adult’s fare. The child will be considered “accompanied” and won't have access to the Unaccompanied Minors Lounge and special services.

When parents and guardians bring their young flyer to Dubai International Airport (DXB), they can go straight to the Unaccompanied Minors Lounge near the check-in area. Proof of identification must be provided to Emirates by the person dropping off the child and the guardian will need to sign a permission form. Children will be swiftly checked in and can then relax with video games on new PlayStation 5 Pro consoles, enjoy free Wi-Fi, and comfortable sofas. In the dedicated and private space supervised by the Emirates team, kids can enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks while they wait for their flight and use the children's bathrooms.

How it works

At the airport, a specialist member of Emirates' team will meet the child at the Unaccompanied Minors check-in desk. The Emirates team member stays with the child all the way through the airport, taking care of them and carrying their passport for safety. The specialist helps them through security and immigration, facilitating priority boarding so that the child has time to get settled on their flight, before introducing them to the cabin crew at the aircraft door for the next stage. While in the air, Emirates cabin crew are on hand to make sure the young flyer has a comfortable and memorable journey. Parents and guardians can request any special dietary requirements in advance and advise whether the child would like to sit by the window or the aisle, or seat siblings together. Emirates cabin crew regularly check on the child to ensure they are enjoying their trip, are eating their meals and whether they need any support in adjusting their seat or inflight entertainment system.

Once children land at their destination, a specialist member of Emirates' team will be at the aircraft door to welcome them. The child will be accompanied through the airport until they meet their parent or guardian at Arrivals, and proof of identification must be provided to Emirates by the person collecting the child.

If the child is transferring from an Emirates flight to another Emirates flight at Dubai International (DXB), the maximum connection time allowed is 8 hours. If the connection time is above 8 hours, this will be subject to approval from Emirates. Children on connecting flights will be brought to an Unaccompanied Minors Lounge to rest and wait before being brought to their flight and handed over to cabin crew. If they need to go into the airport for a meal, they will be accompanied by an Emirates specialist. A young passenger is not permitted to stay overnight at their connecting airport unless an adult guardian is arranged to meet and care for them at the transit point, and this is subject to Emirates approval.