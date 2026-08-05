Dubai strengthens supply chain role with new Jafza trade hub

Dubai’s importance as a global transshipment centre is drawing fresh investment from companies seeking stable logistics bases amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. SUMEA has become the latest business to deepen its commitment to the emirate, opening a nearly 12,000 sqm trade hub in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) that will consolidate sourcing, procurement, warehousing and distribution operations serving more than 75 countries.

The facility, known as SUMEAWORLD, highlights how Dubai continues to attract long-term supply chain investments despite concerns over regional conflicts and shipping disruptions, leveraging its position between major manufacturing centres in Asia and growing consumer markets in Africa and the Middle East.

The new hub will serve as SUMEA’s regional headquarters and central logistics platform under a 20-year commitment in Jafza. The Dubai-headquartered company said customers and business partners will be able to source, consolidate and re-export products from a single integrated base.

Founded in the Republic of Congo as a consumer goods business, SUMEA has evolved into an international sourcing and supply chain group backed by more than 300 suppliers, including global brands and original equipment manufacturers. SUMEAWORLD brings together categories ranging from consumer electronics and building materials to retail products and industrial equipment.

“SUMEAWORLD is the natural next step in our journey. Dubai has given us the platform to connect sourcing, supply and distribution on a global scale, and SUMEAWORLD brings all of that together in one place,” said Dhirraj Tilani, Managing Director of SUMEAWORLD. “It is a faster, smarter and more connected way for our partners to move their products to the markets that need them,” he added.

Jafza said the investment reflects the long-term appeal of Dubai’s trade and logistics ecosystem for companies managing complex international supply chains.

“SUMEA’s 20-year commitment reflects the kind of long-term confidence that shapes Jafza’s growth,” said Ebtesam Alkaabi, Senior Vice President, Sales, Jafza. “For businesses managing multi-market sourcing and distribution, having a partner of this scale operating from within the free zone strengthens the wider ecosystem they can plug into,” she said. “It reinforces Jafza’s role as a base from which companies build resilient operations across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.”

SUMEA said its Dubai headquarters complements offices in Singapore and China, allowing it to remain close to key manufacturing hubs while providing market-specific sourcing and delivery solutions.

The company also acts as the primary procurement and supply platform for affiliated operations in the Republic of Congo, Gabon and the Democratic Republic of Congo, supporting businesses in sectors including travel services, IT, retail, construction and project supplies.

SUMEAWORLD has been developed to support growing demand from those markets while providing a scalable platform for future expansion across Africa and beyond, the company said.