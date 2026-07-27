Dubai steps up push to attract high-tech manufacturers with new industrial partnership

Dubai is stepping up efforts to position itself as a regional hub for high-tech and advanced manufacturing, with DMCC signing a new partnership aimed at attracting industrial investment from China and expanding production capabilities in sectors such as energy, green technology and advanced equipment.

The business district has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hong Kong Tinkam Capital (HKTC) to explore the development of a power and energy equipment manufacturing park in Dubai. The proposed project is expected to attract Chinese manufacturers seeking a base in the Middle East, while supporting the emirate's broader economic diversification and industrial growth ambitions.

Under the agreement, DMCC and HKTC will collaborate on developing the industrial park and encouraging companies operating in the power, energy, advanced manufacturing and clean technology sectors to establish operations in Dubai.

The partnership comes as Dubai seeks to strengthen its appeal as a destination for industrial investment, leveraging its strategic location, logistics infrastructure and access to regional markets. The initiative will also focus on promoting investment opportunities, facilitating knowledge transfer and connecting Chinese businesses with DMCC's ecosystem to support expansion across the Gulf and wider Middle East.

Ahmad Hamza, Chief Free Zone Affairs Officer at DMCC, said China continues to be one of the organisation's most important strategic markets.

"More than 1,000 Chinese companies now operate from our district, with registrations growing at double-digit rates over the past five years," he said.

"We welcome this partnership with Hong Kong Tinkam Capital, which reflects our shared ambition to deepen commercial ties between the UAE and China while creating new opportunities across advanced manufacturing and energy infrastructure."

Hamza said the collaboration combines Hong Kong's industrial expertise with Dubai's business-friendly environment, helping attract investment, develop manufacturing capabilities and support the emirate's long-term economic growth objectives.

For Hong Kong Tinkam Capital, the agreement marks a further step in strengthening industrial and investment links between Dubai and Hong Kong.

"Together with DMCC, we will explore opportunities to develop a world-class power and energy equipment manufacturing ecosystem in Dubai while supporting Chinese enterprises looking to establish and grow their presence in the UAE," said Ye Xiongchang, Chairman of Hong Kong Tinkam Capital.

The agreement was signed during a visit by a Chinese delegation representing businesses in advanced manufacturing, green technology, power and energy sectors.

China remains the UAE's largest trading partner, while DMCC is home to more than 1,000 Chinese companies operating across industries including energy, technology, construction, financial services and precious metals. The latest partnership is expected to further strengthen Dubai's role as a gateway for Chinese industrial firms looking to expand into regional and international markets.